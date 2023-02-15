NHRA Stewart Full Season Auto Racing

Tony Stewart, right, talks before an SRX Series auto race in Nashville, Tenn., July 17, 2021. Hall of Famer Stewart will return to full-time competition this season — as an NHRA drag racer. The three-time NASCAR champion will run a Top Alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing for the full 2023 NHRA season.

 MARK HUMPHREY/AP PHOTO, FILE

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart will return to full-time competition this season — as an NHRA drag racer.

Stewart, a three-time NASCAR champion, will run a top alcohol dragster for McPhillips Racing for the full 2023 NHRA season. Stewart, who turns 52 in May, will be sponsored by longtime partner Mobil 1.

Recommended for you