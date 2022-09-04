The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and a typical rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; a weak lunar influence will make anglers work harder for success but fishing during the three daily solar periods will be the best bet.
The first quarter moon occurred yesterday and the moon arrives at the solar low point today. Anglers can expect a weak lunar influence which means fish will be taking their feed que from the three solar periods of the day with solar noon being best and on sunny afternoon days, the sunset period’s higher oxygen levels will be worth fishing. Anglers who fish deeper lakes should produce fair results during the sunrise period.
The weather forecast predicts about an even mix of sun and clouds today and Monday and more sunshine than clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. However starting Thursday more clouds than sunshine will occur and rain events will be more prevalent.
The wind forecast will be typical for September; the high speed of the day will be seven mph with a wind direction mostly out of the east. Today through Thursday this will be the pattern. Friday through next weekend a southerly wind will produce top speeds in the eight to nine mph range. Seventy-five percent cloud-cover is forecasted during the afternoons but the early morning and the nighttime skies will be mostly clear. Anglers can expect a bright shining full moon Friday through next Sunday.
Atmospheric pressure will not be a factor today through Tuesday. Wednesday a low pressure system enters the state and will drop pressure enough to cause fish to adjust downward starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday afternoon. Anglers can expect fish feeding activity to pick up during this period as fish adjust to deeper cover areas.
With the weak lunar influence this week, anglers should plan to fish in the two to three hours just prior to the moonrise, which will occur as thunderstorm activity forms throughout the heartland. Wind speeds will be at the daily high mark, and wave-action will be close to ideal for masking the angler’s presence and the bait’s non-natural character and nature. And you’ll be fishing at the end of the longest extended period of sunshine which means photosynthesis will be causing greater digestion and feeding activity below.
Best Fishing Days: The full moon occurs Saturday which means the full moon week begins Wednesday. Starting Wednesday atmospheric pressure will begin a drop of 0.18 in hg over a thirty hour period. Fish will be adjusting downward as the full moon week begins. Friday through next Sunday will be the best fishing days of the month.
As is the norm during the months of August and September, the most feeding activity for any given day will occur after the longest period of sunshine which usually occurs in the late morning hours through the midafternoon hours, and just before thunderstorms make it unsafe to be out on the open water. And if you’re fishing at depths of twelve feet or greater, the sunrise period will produce fairly well as fish act more normal in the cooler better oxygenated deep water. The sunset period will have a higher oxygen level in all lakes with healthy vegetation. But as is the case, the angler’s life is at high risk due to the threat of lightning. But smart anglers watch weather conditions for the lake they fish and it could be that your lake will be safe to hunt for big fish. Big bass will be on the hunt when oxygen rates are at the daily high mark. And a fast boat changes the odds in the angler’s favor should the weather produce the unexpected threat.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 8:26 p.m. and the sunset at 7:43 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and diminishes in feed rating to a two to three and becomes a minor period starting Tuesday.
The second major period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 3:14 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 1 – 4 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:55 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:06 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 6-9 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same rating until Wednesday when it becomes a major fishing period and produces a four rating from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon, November 5-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during September. Currently the max is 38.50’ and the min 38.25’. The three-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com