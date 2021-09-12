The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and the normal rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to work harder and longer to locate feeding fish.
Lunar activity will be very weak over the next six days, which means fish will not be feeding much until bright sunny conditions prevail. The moon arrives completely out of the solar energy path on Tuesday. Therefore solar energy will have very little fluctuation and therefore very little effect on fish feeding migration activity—fish will not feed at the same time nor very much when they do feed.
Today cloud-cover will block-out most of the sun, producing an overcast condition. If fish do feed today it will be during the overhead moon in the early evening hours. Monday pressure begins to drop significantly in the afternoon. Fish will be moving deeper as a result. The rate of decline will be enough to cause all fish to move away from shorelines.
Tuesday through Thursday fifty-fifty sun to cloud ratio will occur which will improve fishing results. And an east wind will produce ideal speeds of ten mph today through Tuesday. The second half of the week, wind speeds will decline to the six to eight mph range, with a wind-shift occurring Thursday, from east to south.
Next weekend a weak full moon phase starts—moon becomes full a week from Monday. Saturday through next Monday a five to six rating will occur. Considering that the current major period rating is in the three to four range, a six-rated fishing day will be greatly appreciated.
Anglers can expect tough fishing this week. But the good news is there will be enough wind speed to help bring some form of relief. Slow retrieve speeds and smaller fat baits presented in open water deeper grass-beds at depths of twelve to eighteen feet will bring success. I suggest using dark green and blue baits. Both colors provide the best contrast in all types of water. Slow rolling a gold bladed spinnerbait will also work well through the deep grass.
Best Fishing Days: With a weak lunar period occurring this week, bright sunny days will become the main factor in causing better fishing days. Tuesday, dropping pressure and sunny conditions will cause fish to feed at they move deeper and out away from shorelines. A wind shift from the east to the south is predicted for Thursday. If that does in fact occur, fish will feed a little more aggressively than normal.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:24 p.m. and the sunset at 7:34 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating until the midweek when a two to three rating occurs from 8-10 p.m. and becomes a minor fishing period.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:57 p.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and becomes the major period of the day starting Wednesday, from 3-5 p.m. producing a three to four rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 5:55 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:10 a.m. producing a two to three rating from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating until the second half of the week when the rating increases to a three to four rating and equals the major feeding period of the day, which is during the moonrise.
Safety Notices: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 18-21 weak full moon, October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
The lake level is at 38.70 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open nine inches and flowing a combined 800 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.50' and the minimum low level 38.25'. Over the next six weeks the lake level will rise to the annual high marks of 39.50' for a high and 39.00' for a low.
