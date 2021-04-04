The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of April gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the weakest lunar period of the month and a weather forecast which is typical for the spring season. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have their best chances of success during the midday and sunrise periods over the next four days.
The best news for the next four to five days is that bright sunlight will force fish to remain close to cover, and wind speeds will be ideal. Wind will come from the east today and Monday, switch from the east to the southwest Tuesday and remain from the southwest until Saturday when a west wind takes over—speeds will climb on the weekend into the fifteen mph range.
A very slow moving low pressure system is working its way into our state from the south. Therefore atmospheric pressure will be dropping daily at about 0.10 In Hg, which isn’t really enough to trigger a mass downward migration. And the pressure change will be occurring slow enough to allow fish to adjust physically and therefore very little downward movement is likely…if any at all this week—maybe….Wednesday some downward movement could occur, it all depends on how accurate the extended forecast is.
Right now fish are in the shoreline shallows. Anglers will find fish holding tight to cover as bright sunlight dominates. The south and west shorelines and the north and east shorelines of islands will be holding greater numbers of fish due to the strong north northeastern winds of the past three days. We might experience fish moving to the outside of shoreline cover over the next four days, so give it a try if the shallows are not producing fish.
Water temperatures and weather conditions will be ideal for fishing this week. The moon won’t be much help however. But fish metabolisms will be at their annual high speeds and feeding activity will be occurring every two days for most fish. They won’t be feeding in large concentration in numbers, but if you hunt smart and know where to look, you’ll have good success….one fish here and one fish there. .
Best Fishing Days: Friday and Saturday when the new moon phase begins—new moon occurs April 12. And perhaps when a low pressure warm front enters the state Tuesday and Wednesday fish will feed at above-average rates. When a south southwest wind occurs fish will adjust and feed.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 12:58 p.m. and solar noon at 1:28 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period will remain triggered from solar noon instead of the moonset due to lunar influence being at the lowest level of the month. The feed rating will remain unchanged until next weekend when the new moon phase occurs.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:45 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:12 a.m. producing a two to three rating from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period will move fifty minutes later but remain at the same rating. Normally, when the moon’s influence is not at the weakest position, the overhead lunar period would be the major feeding period. Also, the cold front was strong enough to slow down feeding activity during the coolest period of the day. This will correct by next weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’ but will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ and 37.50’ by June. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
