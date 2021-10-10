The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers weak lunar influence, the first quarter moon, and a typical fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have very little lunar influence this week. Fish will feed sporadically, but will be influenced by solar noon and the highest dissolved oxygen period of the day---midafternoon to sunset period.
Since water temperatures are still high enough to create a low oxygen state in the shallow feeding areas, fish will still be primarily feeding in the deeper feeding grounds. However Tuesday will be the exception due to a sharp increase in pressure Monday night into Tuesday morning, which will force fish upward into the deeper shoreline feeding areas. By Wednesday fish will have normalized to the high pressure and returned to the open water feeding areas.
A north wind will occur today, reaching speeds of six mph by midday. Winds switch out of the south Monday with speeds below five mph. Tuesday an east northeast wind pattern begins, with speeds reaching the seven to nine mph range Tuesday through next weekend.
Anglers will have to work for it this week. The moon is completely out of the solar energy path and is orbiting away from earth. Therefore fish will be taking their feeding que from the production of oxygen which occurs after several hours of bright sunlight. Solar noon through the sunset period therefore will be the most active feeding period of the day as a norm.
Looking at the extended weather forecast for the remainder of the month, it seems more than likely that water temperatures will remain in the middle eighty degree range until the beginning of November. When water temperatures drop into the upper seventy degree range, and oxygen rates climb, fish will feed at twice the feed rate they are currently feeding at today.
So you’re best bet is to fish deeper lakes which provide depths of twelve to eighteen feet and healthy grass beds. These areas are always near the traditional shallow water feeding areas, usually within one to two hundred yards---deep water homes of the fish. It should be noted that within the deeper feeding areas, water temperatures have dropped enough to enable fish to feed at normal rates. Twelve foot grass areas have very active feeding activity. Deeper shoreline areas with depths of eight to ten feet are also starting to produce normally again.
The good news is, in a few weeks, we’ll be catching big fish in all the traditional shallow water feeding areas again. Feeding rates will be much higher than advertised throughout the Florida heartland. Bass will be regaining the weight they lost over the summer months. November will be a great fishing month.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday winds shift out of the east northeast and atmospheric pressure rises 0.16 In Hg; starts during Monday’s sunset and tops-out during Tuesday’s midday hours. Fish will be forced to adjust upward into shoreline feeding areas Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Bright sunlight and few clouds will cause fish to remain tight to protective cover Tuesday morning. The moonrise occurs just after solar noon on Tuesday and due to a very high level of upward fish-adjustment activity, the feed rating will improve to a four to five rating from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:15 p.m. and the sunset at 7:01 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 4:30 — 7:30. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 11:55 a.m. and solar noon at 1:12 p.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open seven inches and flowing a combined 600 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 39.00'.
