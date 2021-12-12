The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak full moon during the second half of the week and a warm fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, fishing will be tough until the effects of the full moon improves feeding activity, about double what the rating will be today.
The weather forecast will be unseasonably warm this week. Water temperatures will enable fish to feed at will so it is very possible that the advertised feeding rate will be slightly better than the three rating fishing publications predict.
Wind will be a factor Tuesday through Thursday as a northeastern wind reaches speeds in the twelve to thirteen mph range Tuesday. The same wind speed will occur when the wind switches out of the east Wednesday and Thursday. Friday a ten mph east will occur and Saturday the east wind will diminish to seven mph.
Cloud cover will not be an issue. Plenty of sunlight will cause fish to remain close to protective cover. Flipping and pitching baits in the vegetation will be productive this week. Jigging baits next to tree-piles and fish attractors will be a better strategy than long casting along the sides of the tree-pile.
This week the early morning and early afternoon anglers should have the best success. Even though the moon’s affect is weak right now, there will be a slight benefit from the moon during the sunrise and solar noon periods.
Best Fishing Days: With a weak full moon occurring Saturday, Thursday through next Sunday will be the best fishing days of the week. A week from tomorrow, the moon will be directly within the solar energy path which will make the second half of the full moon phase better than the three days leading up to the full moon.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:08 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:50 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 6-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and remains at the same rating until the second half of the week then the full moon phase begins. Wednesday a feed rating of four will occur from 6:30-9:30 a.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:15 p.m. and solar noon at 12:20 p.m. producing a feed rating of two from 12-2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty minutes and remains at the same rating until the second half of the week. Wednesday a feed rating of three and perhaps four will occur from 1-3:30 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are three to four inches and flowing a combined 390 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
