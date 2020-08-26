The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of August gives anglers the first quarter moon phase during the weakest lunar position of the month and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, the next five days will be the toughest fishing days of the month.
The first quarter moon occurred yesterday which means the sunset period will be the better fishing period of the day. Dissolved oxygen rates will be highest at that time and therefore fish will have the highest digestion rates of the day. I recommend fishing the windy areas of the lake where wave-action is the greatest.
Today will produce the greatest sunshine, and thus the greatest oxygen rates of the next five days. During the Florida rainy season, fish trigger on oxygen peak times, and when there are several days of predominate overcast conditions, oxygen rates dramatically decline. Such will be the cast Thursday through to Monday.
Fish are holding at the deepest depths of the year right now. I have been finding concentrations of fish at twelve to eighteen feet in grass-beds and along break-lines. Learning where the secondary deep feeding grounds are within a lake is valuable information. Also smart anglers put tree-piles in these areas, which are always much appreciated.
Best Fishing Days: Today will be the only day of the next five days which produces abundant sunshine. Therefore today will be the best fishing day.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:22 p.m. and the sunset at 7:52 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 7-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and will remain at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 2:58 p.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same feed rating. By the weekend this period will become the major feeding period of the day as it starts to work with the sunset period.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 30 – September 4 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, September 28-October 3 weak full moon, 13-19 super new moon, October 28- November 3, weak full moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.30 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 38.40’ for the high-level mark and 37.75’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39’ and the high level to 39.5’, by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open twelve inches, flowing a combined 920 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is just below the maximum level of 38.40’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
