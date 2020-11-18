The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of November gives anglers the most challenging fishing days of the month. The moon arrives at its weakest position of the month today and the moon arrives at the first-quarter phase this Saturday.
The weather forecast predicts a very strong northeasterly wind for the next five days. A high pressure system has been moving through the state which will cause water temperatures to drop to the absolute best feeding temperature range for fish to feed at will. However the fifteen to twenty mph wind from the northeast will force anglers to the leeward areas of the shorelines. High pressure will cause fish to move into shoreline shallows.
So it will be challenging, tough, fishing the next five days. But if you can endure it safely, it will be rewarding as ideal water temps and high pressure create great shallow water fishing.
Best Fishing Days: Of the next five days high winds will challenge anglers. If you can safely endure the wind, a high pressure system is currently forcing fish into the shallow shoreline feeding areas. The leeward areas of the lake should produce well. So, today and Thursday will offer the best fishing.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:46 p.m. and the sunset at 5:33 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and drops to a 3-rating for the rest of the week starting Thursday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:29 a.m. and solar noon at 12:11 p.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and drops to a 3-rating by Thursday.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 27- December 2 full moon, 11-16 new moon, 27-News Years Day full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 7 inches, flowing a combined 740 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
