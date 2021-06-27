The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of June gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the lowest feed rating days of the month. The moon is out of the solar energy path and will therefore have a very weak effect on triggering fish and wildlife movement and feeding activity during the daily lunar periods. And lunar periods will not be occurring during the daily solar periods….until the second half of the week. So….fish will not be feeding in large numbers when they do feed.
All fishing factors considered; Anglers will find feeding fish mostly during the underfoot period which occurs during the late afternoon period, over the next four days. The sunset period will produce a few feeders, since the highest oxygen levels will occur at that time. And morning anglers will find their best success during the midmorning hours when the moonset occurs. And some fish should feed during solar noon at 1:39 p.m.
The ‘good news’ is, an ideal fishing wind will occur every day this week. An east wind will produce ten mph speeds today through Tuesday. Wednesday through the end of the week a southeastern wind will produce wind speeds in the six to eight mph range. However cloud-cover will dominate and low sunlight conditions will greatly decrease oxygen levels. Therefore fish will be in the deepest vegetation they have access to.
My advice it to fish the underfoot and sunset periods where water is flowing. Lake influents and effluents will have feeding activity. And the windy side of the lake also will be holding the smaller members of the food-chain and therefore feeding fish will follow.
Looking ahead….the second week of July will produce the best fishing of next month. A strong new moon will produce nine-rating feeding activity July 7-11. If an even mix of sun and clouds occurs instead of constant overcast conditions, excellent fishing will most certainly occur. Until then, we’ll have to work hard to find success.
Best Fishing Days: Atmospheric pressure change has been so minimal during the month of June, that I haven’t addressed it in my articles. However, Tuesday during the moonset period fish will be on the move upward from their deeper holding areas. Pressure will rise beginning late Monday evening, rising from 30 In Hg to 30.13 In Hg by Tuesday midday. This is enough pressure increase to produce better feeding activity than the advertised feed rating numbers. So…Monday’s sunset and Tuesday’s sunrise and most certainly, Tuesday’s midday fishing periods will be the best fishing periods of the first half of the week. .
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 3-5:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at a four to five rating until the second half of this week when it occurs during the sunset period and a five to six rating occurs.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 9:25 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating.
The sunset period will produce some feeding fish, as it always does. A feed rating of three will occur from 7:30-9:30 p.m. As stated previously, when the moon underfoot period during the second half of the week starts to interact with the sunset period, a five to six rating will occur, to produce the major fishing period of the day.
The sunrise period will produce a two to three rating in lakes with enough depth to allow fish to find adequate dissolved oxygen levels—depths of twelve to eighteen feet within grass-beds. In shallow lakes with vegetation at eight feet, some feeding fish will feed. The brighter the sunshine during the morning, the more fish will feed. I don’t expect much action until several days of bright sunlight occurs…it could be a while before this happens. Fishing deeper lakes is a much better plan if you’re going to fish during the sunrise period.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a serious concern during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 7-12 very strong new moon, 22-26 moderate strength full moon, August 5-10 strong new moon, 19-24 weak full moon.
The lake level is at 38.12 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50'.
