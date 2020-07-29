The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of July and the beginning of August gives angler the lowest rated fishing days of the month which will lead into a very weak full moon phase which starts this weekend.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will have a tough time fishing in the high heat, low wind, and high humidity over the next three days. The good news is, Saturday and Sunday an ideal fishing wind from the north will prevail and bring much needed relief during the better fishing periods—midday and sunset hours.
The weather forecast predicts a slow steady declining barometer over the next three days which will not affect fish much if at all. Temperatures will climb into the ninety-three degree range by Friday and atmospheric pressure will fail 0.28 In Hg--starting Thursday morning and bottoming out Saturday morning.
Oxygen production in our lakes has been very weak over the past two days so I expect fish to already be twelve to eighteen feet deep….if they can find good vegetation at those depths. In shallow lakes fish will be in the deepest vegetation they can find.
Looking ahead, Monday, the day before the full moon, looks to have all the right fishing factors to make it a very good fishing day. Wind switch out of the south from the north and pressure begins to rise while wind speed becomes ideal in the eight to ten mph range.
Best Fishing Days: The beginning of the weak full moon phase starts Saturday. Saturday and Sunday will be the best fishing days of the next five days. The full moon occurs Tuesday so Monday through Thursday of next week will also produce above-average results. As stated, Monday could be the best of the full moon phase days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 4:01 p.m. which is almost in the middle between solar noon at 1:32 p.m. and the sunset at 8:16 p.m. Since photosynthesis and oxygen production is at its highest rate from solar noon to 5 p.m. I would expect fish to feed at the highest daily rate from noon to 4 p.m.
I’ll predict a feed rating of 3-4 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. today as fish feeding activity cues off of oxygen production and not the underfoot moon which occurs during the midmorning hours. Bright sunlight during the late morning and early afternoon will certainly cause this prediction to be correct.
It should be noted that by the weekend the moonrise, which moves later daily by one hour, will start to harmonize with the sunset period. Saturday and Sunday the major period will be during the sunset and solar noon periods, which I predict will produce identical feed ratings in the 5-6 range.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today there are two minor periods, one during the overhead moon at 9:30 p.m. just after the sunset at 8:16 p.m. and the other when the moon is underfoot at 9:02 a.m. just after the sunrise at 6:47 a.m. Both periods will have a feed rating of 2-3 and daily will occur one hour later than the previous day.
By the weekend the underfoot period will become the major feeding period of the daytime hours, between 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. producing a rating of 5-6.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 1-5 weak full moon, 16-21 strong new moon, Aug. 30 – September 4 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
Lightning is a real threat during rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds. Make sure your bilge pump works.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25’ for the high-level mark and 37.50’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting August 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open one foot, flowing a combined 940 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is one inch below the maximum level of 38.25’.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
