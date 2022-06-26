AVON PARK — An Avon Park alumnus and current Division I athlete took time to help out young football players in his hometown.
Former Red Devil Montrae Braswell hosted the first ever Trae Day Youth Football Camp. The event, held at Avon Park Memorial Field, saw a plethora of youngsters come out to have fun and enhance their skills as ball players.
The All-American Missouri State cornerback always wanted to come back and put on a youth football camp ever since he started in the youth league.
“Me and my friends always talked about coming back home and doing a camp for the kids for inspiration,” Montrae Braswell said.
The camp went from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with several breaks throughout to stave off the day’s heat. Campers there went through testing, position drills, one-on-one and seven-on-seven competitions along with a fastest man contest then wrapping with awards.
Braswell felt the camp went quite well. He especially enjoyed the feedback from the parents and seeing how much fun the campers had.
Braswell hopes to be an inspiration for younger players considering he was once an Avon Park football player. It’s an opportunity to both share his knowledge of the game and give back to a community that gave him so much.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said about giving back. “Like especially for the kids of Avon Park where we don’t have much to do but play sports or just go to school. That’s really the best part is having them be able to focus on like another sport rather than going somewhere and getting in trouble. It’s easy to lose focus.”
It’s all a part of helping build up youth football in the city too.
“We’re trying to kind of get it back to how big it was when I was playing as a kid, like, we would have packed games and stuff like that,” he said. “It was really a good atmosphere to be around.”