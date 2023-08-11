As summer vacation comes to an end and children return to class, several campers can look back on the memories they made during the Truth Athletics Summer Basketball Camp. Truth Athletics held two, one-week camps at First Baptist Church of Sebring (R.O.C.). During the two weeks of the camp there were a total of 99 athletes who came out for the challenge.

The camp athletes, ranging from grades second through ninth, learn all the fundamentals of basketball through station drills. Campers enjoyed games of knockout and scrimmages. The camp not only teaches about the fundamentals of basketball but also life lessons as they learn about Christ. No experience was necessary to participate.

