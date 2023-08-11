As summer vacation comes to an end and children return to class, several campers can look back on the memories they made during the Truth Athletics Summer Basketball Camp. Truth Athletics held two, one-week camps at First Baptist Church of Sebring (R.O.C.). During the two weeks of the camp there were a total of 99 athletes who came out for the challenge.
The camp athletes, ranging from grades second through ninth, learn all the fundamentals of basketball through station drills. Campers enjoyed games of knockout and scrimmages. The camp not only teaches about the fundamentals of basketball but also life lessons as they learn about Christ. No experience was necessary to participate.
“We’ve been running this camp for 13 years now,” Coach Nick Brooks said. “The reason we do it is to give children the opportunity to learn life skills, which is the most important part, especially scripturally life skills, through a sport like basketball. We set up various station drills and each station teaches a particular skill set, whether it is dribbling, high skipping to simulate the layup and those types of things. We also work on some basketball strategy. Each year, we have what we call ‘repeat offenders’ who participate in both camps. We have one camper who is in his fifth year of doing both camps during the summer.”
All the campers had a blast and are eager to return for another summer at Truth Athletics.
“This camp was a lot of fun and my favorite part was when we put our right hand in and then put it back,” camper LaKinzi Scott said. “Coach Brooks is very funny and Coach Paxton (Brooks) is very cool. If my dad will let me come back, I will. I met some of my friends from church here. I learned to be respectful and confident in yourself.”
“I had a lot of fun and my favorite part was when I made a lot of layups,” Nelson Pacheco IV said. “I learned a lot. I learned how to pass properly and new shots like layups and stuff. This is my first time at camp and I would like to do it again. I had a lot of fun and made new friends. My favorite part of the week was the drills, but the figure eights were my favorite.”
Each summer a speaker comes to camp and this summer it was Sebring Middle School Football Coach Cliff Howell.
“We had Coach Cliff Howell come in to address the kids about commitment and compassion,” Brooks said. “He did a wonderful job of connecting with the kids and they were locked in 100%. He shared some great stories and we are glad he came out to support the youth.”
Truth Athletics has no plans of stopping now.
“As long as the good Lord continues to bless me with good health then we will continue to put on this camp on every summer,” Brooks added. “Communities like ours need to provide opportunities for our youth, and as long as we can continue, it will benefit the community greatly.”