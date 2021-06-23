SEBRING – Smiles and excitement filled the air during the parent showcase portion of the Truth Athletics Basketball Camp that was held at the First Baptist Church of Sebring (R.O.C). During the week long camp the athletes learn the fundamentals of basketball such as footwork, dribbling, shooting and much more.
“This is the 11th season we have been able to hold this camp here at First Baptist,” said Coach Nick Brooks. “We are very grateful for First Baptist for allowing us to use the venue. The camp is designed for all players from second grade through ninth with various skills and abilities. We have a total of 55 campers and this is one of the largest turnouts we have had. We are grateful for the parents for trusting us to love their kids and share Christ with them.”
When Coach Brooks started this camp 11 years ago he wanted to create a safe and fun environment for our community.
“I wanted to have something for our community and our children,” Brooks explained. “I wanted a safe place for them to come together to learn a very important sport and to share Christ with them which is the most important part. I am a big believer that if these kids are in the gym with then they aren’t getting into trouble.”
Coach Brooks’ kids have participated in the camp since the start. Paxton, a Sebring High School graduate and South Florida State College Cross Country member, is now an assistant coach at the camp and his son Zayden is a camper.
“They had us do some fundamentals that will improve our shot and taught us how to shoot the ball the right way,” said Zayden Brooks. “We did some speed drills and the first three days of camp we were doing stations. There was one station where we had to jump up and hit the wall. Each station had something to help us improve. My favorite part is having fun, having wonderful time, seeing my friends and being able to hang out with them and having a valuable lesson everyday. This is my fifth or six year here. My dad appreciates the fact that I am athletic, he knows that I am smart and the way he teaches other people, I want to learn how to do that.”
The camp teaches the athletes life lesson and teaches them about Christ.
“I like this camp,” said 13-year-old Liberty Phillips. “I have been coming here since I was 7 and I’ve know Coach Brooks for a while. I come here with my sister but this is my last year and it is a little sad. I love the Christian part of it and I keep learning every time I come. It is a great camp. My favorite part is the life lesson, each day we have a new word and a new lesson that he teaches us. I am becoming a better person while playing basketball.”
“I’ve been coming here since 2018 and it is one of my favorite camps, I love it here,” said 12-year-old Ashlyn Radonski. “There is so much I love about this camp. You are always learning new skills but also having fun while doing. What they teach us, we can take it home to practice. Every year it is new things and it is such a great camp to come to. Everyone is at different levels but we are all together like a family.”
The athletes learn all the fundamentals of basketball through station drills and even enjoyed games of knockout and scrimmages.
“We start out running station drills and puts the responsibility of learning the set skill on the kid,” said Brooks. “Doing it that way makes the skill stick and make the kids feel accomplished based on some of the skills they have learned. That is one of the unique things about our camp and we get to come along side them and coach them up. What they get out of it is pretty much every relatable skill when it comes to basketball. They learn rebounding, passing, shooting, jumping, sprinting and more.”
During the last day of camp a speaker came to talk to the campers and parents. This year the speaker was Probation Officer and Highlands County native, Kevon Daughma, who works with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is a Sebring High School graduate in 2009 and is now a football coach at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
“Coach Brooks asked me to come speak to the kids and give them a synopsis of my life and explain to them how I got to where I am now,” said Daughma. “I told them to take their shot. I want them to know their identity, know that they were created and when they were created everything they need to be successful was put in them. I encouraged them to be obedient to their parents and coaches. Some of the kids were talking about being professional athletes and one young lady said she wants to be a veterinarian so I let them know when she was created God put that desire in her.
If you missed out on the first camp don’t worry, there is another camp on tap. The Truth Athletics will host one more camp during the week of July 12 thru 16. The camp will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon each day.
Camp is designed for all players of varying skills and abilities, for students finishing grade 2-9. The cost of the camp is $135. Campers will receive a free moisture wicking dri-fit t-shirt and there will be a parental showcase pizza party with prizes and awards at the conclusion of camp.
For additional information please email Coach Brooks at truthathletics@comcast.net.