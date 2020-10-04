The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of October gives anglers the ‘fair fishing days of the month’. The moon is at its furthest orbit point from earth which will not be much help in creating fish feeding migration activity for the first half of the week. However the second half of the week the moon moves directly into the path of the sun’s energy which will cause better, larger numbers of fish to feed at the same time.
A rainy season weather forecast will dominate the week. Heavy cloud-cover and rainfall is predicted every day but Tuesday. A perfect fishing wind in the eight to twelve mph range will occur from the northeast today and Monday, switching out of the east Tuesday through Friday. This weekend a perfect fishing wind will continue out of the south southeast.
Water temperatures have not fallen enough to help-out the shallow lakes very much…yet. Oxygen rates will greatly improve when the high surface-temperature of the day tops out at eighty-two degrees. The deeper shoreline vegetative sections will produce fairly well at eighty-four degree water temperatures when there’s plenty of sunshine, however. By the end of the month ideal temperatures should be the norm.
Deeper lakes are starting to produce much better. When fish have enough depth to access eighty degree temperatures they’re able to experience normal digestion rates and thus feed in normal patterns along shorelines near the deeper sections of the lake. Fishing out from traditional shoreline feeding areas to depths of twelve to eighteen feet should reveal the migration route to and from the shoreline feeding area.
Best Fishing Days: Due to the fact that the moon’s effect on fish is weak at this time of the month and an overcast rainy season forecast dominates all this week, the day with more sunshine will be the better fishing day. If the forecast is correct, Tuesday will be the better day from 4-7 p.m. and 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
This weekend the last quarter moon phase occurs (Friday) and the moon moves directly into the sun’s energy path to earth (high point) on Saturday which will produce the best fishing days of the week. However heavy cloud-cover and significant rain is predicted.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:20 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:13 p.m. producing an early afternoon feed rating of 3-4 from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and remains at the 3-4 rating for the first half of the week.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:34 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:20 a.m. producing an early morning feed rating of 3 from 7-10 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at a 3-rating for the first half of the week.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 13-19 super new moon, October 28- November 3, weak full moon, 12-18, super new moon, 27- December 2 weak full moon, 11-16 strong new moon, 27-News Years Day weak full moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register and sign-in, which will allow me to email extra bass fishing content directly to you every month to show my appreciation for your readership.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.20 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 39.20’ for the high-level mark, and 38.50’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39’ and the high level to 39.5’, by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 30 inches, flowing a combined 2250 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is at the maximum level of 39.20’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You'll discover that the majority of the lakes' public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.

Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston.