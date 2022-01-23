The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last full week of January gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a typical winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will experience the best action during days when weather factors change enough to create fish adjustment activity. The moon is moving away from the solar energy path so its effect on fish and wildlife this week and next week will be low.
With water temperatures in the sixty degree range, which is the seasonal norm, fish metabolisms slow down to a three to four day feeding pattern. And naturally fish being cold blooded creatures will therefore feed when their metabolisms experience the fastest speeds of the day and or during the week. The only time the lunar influence factors into the feeding equation is during the monthly strong-lunar periods—lunar high point within the solar energy path. This occurs again during the second and third week of February.
The weather forecast for this week predicts a northerly wind every day but Tuesday when a southerly wind occurs. Wind speeds will average ten mph every day but Monday when a mild north wind occurs. Today a cold front is moving through the state with will produce a Monday morning low of thirty-five degrees. And as is…..not the case usually, atmospheric pressure will not be on the rise today but will instead drop enough to cause fish to move deeper. So if you go fishing today expect fish to be very slow and suspended deeper than they were a day or two ago.
When water temperatures are in the middle to lower sixty degree range, the warmest water temperature period of the day is the time you’ll experience the best fishing action….if any occurs. Strong lunar influence or not. A slow metabolism cancels out all other fishing factors and almost completely negates the so called, “reaction bite”. However the fact is….there will be at least one fish which has to feed to remain alive…hopefully you’ll be the one who finds it.
The key to triggering a fish to strike your bait is to present your bait as if its metabolism is near the semi-hibernation state. This means the bait must enter the water as silently as possible---not like a brick, producing as little disturbance as possible. After the bait falls to the bottom naturally, you should allow it to remain still for a minute or longer if you can keep sane during the effort to not move it. When you can’t wait any longer, pick up the bait no more than an inch and allow it to drop back down. Do this several times, not advancing the bait at all.
When you can’t handle not advancing the bait any more, go ahead and move it two inches and repeat the minimal jigging-action described in the preceding paragraph. If you think you’re presenting your bait slow, you better slow down some more. And as far as ‘down-sizing your bait’ I agree with that strategy with a slight exception. The length of the bait should be very short, but the girth of the bait should be as fat as possible. The fish which is needing to eat will instinctively select the bait which appears to be the most successful feeder of the available prey in the area, i.e. the fattest little fish around.
The bass spawn is currently happening in all lakes. Bass will spawn in areas of protective cover at depth of three to twelve feet. The greatest threat to the spawning effort are bluegills and crawdads. Males and pre-spawn and spawning females will attack ‘but not eat’ these two prey. Therefore short fat bluegill and crawdad type baits will produce strikes which injure the prey, which are then blown-out of their mouths instead of being eaten. Both the spawning male and female lose weight during the spawning effort.
Please return the spawning female unharmed into her spawning area. Be careful to not open her mouth too far and use two hands to hold her horizontally…not vertically.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday the last quarter moon occurs and winds shift out of the south, and Wednesday morning the pressure begins a 0.22 In Hg rise which finishes during the sunset. Therefore I’ll predict that fish will begin to feed at above-average rates from the Tuesday midday hours through the sunset hours Wednesday. In fact the best fishing action of the week I predict will occur Wednesday during the midday hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:08 p.m. and the sunset at 5:59 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 4-7 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 10:54 a.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 29 – February 4, new moon, 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
The lake level is at 39.47 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open three inches and flowing a combined 380 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50'.
