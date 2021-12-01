SEBRING — As the sun began to rise on a beautiful Thanksgiving Day runners were taking their mark for the 29th Annual Turkey Trot. Three-hundred and twenty-three athletes took place in the annual holiday tradition at Highlands Hammock State Park. Runners were thankful to be able to participate in person this year after going virtual in 2020.
Noah McMann placed first overall and was the Male Open Winner with a time of 17:36.2. The Female Open winner was Carlyn Bobo who clocked a 20:47.9.
The Female Master Winner was Taren Weyer with 21:05.0 and the Male Master Winner was Richard Durrance with a 19:48.9, placing him in eighth overall.
Terry Engle was the Male Grand Master Winner and came in with a time of 24:46.6. Linda Haas was the Female Grand Master Winner with a 24:03.2.
Age group results are as follows:
Female 8 and under: Kennedy Chubb, 32:13.6; Claire Weisz, 34:05.0; Perry McIntyre, 1:03:30.9; Cypress Wilson, 1:07:34.5.
Male 8 and under: Myles Schult, 31:45.3; Garrett Stahl, 34:13.1; Jayden Ortega, 55:42.3; Ryder Schult, 57:16.2.
Female 9 to 11: Chloe Weyer, 29:42.2; Catalina Cooke, 30:20.8; Ariona Campos, 30:36.3; Jazlyne Hernandez, 31:43.9.
Male 9 to 11: Cordell Keiber, 21:01.4; Caleb Meinke, 24:32.2; Nolan Stahl, 25:21.7; Jordan Crosby, 32:24.4.
Female 12 to 15: Anna Weyer, 23:45.1; Kinsley White, 27:30.0; Kinsley Myers, 27:52.7; Reagan Daulby, 28:36.3.
Male 12 to 15: Diego Mendoz, 21:54.5; Wyatt Gilbert, 23:48.4; Austin Ulm, 23:49.4; Brooker Revell, 25:16.5.
Female 16 to 19: Reagan Lenihan, 22:20.5; Hollie Myers, 26:31.3; Maci Leaphart, 28:03.6; Kerryanne Farrell, 30:42.0.
Male 16 to 19: Oren Stephens, 18:08.0; David Durrance, 18:31.8; Jonathan Russell, 18:41.3; Anthony Reyes, 18:58.2.
Female 20 to 24: Samantha Edwards, 29:52.4; Rese Clark, 31:10.2; Jennie Eagle, 34:52.5; Nancy Solis, 34:53.6.
Male 20 to 24: Thomas Dash, 19:48.0; Rhett Williams, 22:48.3; Andrew Livingston, 22:51.1; Shorty Collins, 23:00.0.
Female 25 to 29: Natalie Dash, 28:15.3; Thania Resendiz, 28:36.9; Alexandra Vagac, 31:04.1; Caitlyn Rivera, 34:14.0.
Male 25 to 29: Leonel Ayala, 21:35.7; Hunter Livingston, 23:46.4; Tyler Helms, 24:53.9; Kyle McKissack, 24:57.1.
Female 30 to 34: Katie Altvater, 25:42.6; Rebecca Proctor, 25:56.2; Alisa Piper, 26:37.4; Erica Melendez, 29:07.4.
Male 30 to 34: Stephen Ross, 22:06.1; Dwayne White, 26:25.5; Roy Sager, 26:51.6; Andrew Altvater, 27:59.5.
Female 35 to 39: Martha Hernandez, 27:27.8; Elizabeth Blyth, 29:07.4; Krista Schult, 31:45.7; Tiffany Cadzow, 35:09.9.
Male 35 to 39: Charles Blyth, 24:42.1; Davy Schroeder, 24:44.2; Darryl Carroll, 28:25.1; Darryl White, 30:02.4.
Female 40 to 44: Ronda Sanders, 24:02.4; Tera Ming, 26:45.0; Marlene Brantley, 29:42.4; Stacy Smehyl, 34:04.0.
Male 40 to 44: Adam Smehyl, 20:14.0; Joshua Myers, 24:48.4; Daniel Hudon, 25:55.3; Luis Arceo, 31:10.5.
Female 45 to 49: Regan Davenport, 24:18.0; Jen Daulby, 31:29.8; Monica Kelly, 31:50.2; Mary Beth Przychocki, 32:51.1.
Male 45 to 49: Michael Corby, 22:00.9; Ray Sabay, 23:00.1; Dan Leavelle, 24:57.2; Jow Ortiz, 25:07.5.
Female 50 to 54: Vicki Musselman, 30:41.5; Michele Bednosky, 31:22.1; Cheryl Rosenbaum, 32.15.3; Tammy Mortensen, 32:43.5.
Male 50 to 54: Bruce McMann, 21:47.1; Bill Iverson, 22:30.2: Russell Peitz, 24:05.9; Jack Edgemon Jr, 27:57.7.
Female 55 to 59: Jennifer Glassburn, 28:08.5; Susan Dash, 31:25.7; Maria Sutherland, 32:33.6; Valerie Mooney, 43:49.1.
Male 55 to 59: Michael Quigley, 21:27.7; Mark Colbert, 24:10.8; Eric Jennings, 27:02.1; Dean Gerber, 29:29.6.
Female 60 to 64: Nancy Drach, 24:53.1; Janet Jacobs, 29:06.7; Jan Shoop, 31:13.9; Mary Josefyk, 36:40.8.
Male 60 to 64: Larry Brown, 30:11.5; Charlie Taylor, 34:24.5; Randy Surber, 36:00.2.
Female 65 to 69: Leesa Skipper, 32:06.5; Brenda Ropat-Rickert, 33:13.5; Martie Brooker, 39:51.2; Deborah Endsley, 41:23.8.
Male 65 to 69: Bob Kayden, 24:58.8; Steve Tewes, 27:58.8; Richard Parker, 28:41.7; Edward Dickerson, 39:45.8.
Female 70 to 74: Debbie Smith, 36:19.8; Laura Bowen, 52:04.4; Edde King, 56:15.6; Kathleen Rouse, 56:18.8.
Male 70 to 74: Peter Lewia, 30:41.9; Mel Jackson, 42:50.1; Gary Dressel, 45:07.9; Russell Smith, 58:58.6.
Female 75 to 79: Barbara Schroeder, 42:49.1; Marcia Lechleitner, 47:37.2; Nancy Miesse, 47:37.6; Mary Carol Plott, 52:04.0; Evelyn Payne, 56:51.9.
Male 75 to 79: Rod Matthews, 30:12.0, James Sasser, 53:32.3; Jim Kelly, 55:25.0.
Female 80 and over: Barbara Sasser, 1:02:41.5.