SEBRING — The 28th Annual Turkey Trot 5K run went virtual this year with only 50 runners allowed to run the actual course at Highland Hammock State Park (HHSP). Due to COVID-19 runners were unable to gather for the annual tradition this year but that did not stop 71 athletes from participating.
“The Turkey Trot 5K run Virtual and live at HHSP on Thanksgiving Day gave us a chance to reflect on the original run back in 1992 when we had 60 finishers,” stated race organizer Chet Brojek. “The COVID-19 influenced run had roughly 50 folks show up at the park on race day. We are thankful for our sponsors and all who participated who assisted us in keeping the tradition alive.”
The overall female Open Winner was 16 year old Brooke Newsom who clocked a 28:56.0 placing her in sixth overall. The male Open Winner was former Avon Park cross country standout, Dylan Branch, who placed first overall with an impressive time of 15:55.4.
Sharon Pridgeon-Fennell was the female Master Winner and placed eighth overall with 29:52.0. The male Master Winner is Darrell Jensen with a time of 28:40.0 for fifth place overall.
The female Grand Master Winner is Leesa Skipper who came in 13th overall when she clocked a 31:14.0. Roderick Matthews is the Grand Master Winner and placed ninth overall with 30:12.0.
The male 8 and under first place finisher was Cash Martin who crossed the finish line in 31:25.0 and Reo Sudduth claimed second (39:31.1).
In the female 9 to 11 age division, Catalina Cooke claimed first with a time of 30:50:0. In second place was Maddie Morton with 36:48.0 and rounding out the top three was Abigail Esch with 49:25.0. In the male group, Max Morton crossed the finish line first with 26:37.0 and finished fourth overall. Jordan Greene came in second (44:02.0).
Amelia Sapp came out on top of the female 12 to 15 age group with a 31:55.0 and Addison Sapp placed second (46:23.0). The male winner was Nic Colbert who clocked a 16:37.0 which placed him in second overall.
The female 16 to 19 unit was won by Hollie Myers who finished in 30:24.0 and not far behind was Hailey Myers who clocked a 32:31.0 placing her in second. Rounding out the top three was Madison Newsom (43:53.0). In the male group, Chase Newsom finished first with a time of 24:30.0 and third overall. Joseph Goodwin claimed second (47:32.0) and coming in third was Joshua Myers (49:35.0).
In the female 20 to 24 group it was an extremely tight race, Jennie Eagle claimed first prize with 31:57.0 but Nancy Solis was right on her heels and placed second with a time of 31:58.0. Veronica Molina came in third (48:00.0). The male winner was Caleb Stern with 37:41.0.
Caitlyn Foster was the first place winner in the female 25 to 29 division when she clocked a 31:02.0. In second place was Cely Solis (38:06.0) and rounding out the top three was Sharleen Davies (39:57.0).
The female 30 to 34 unit winner was Yesenia Molina who crossed the finish line in 31:32.0. Miriam Salgado claimed second place (53:49.0).
In the female 35 to 39 division it was a nail-biter, Casey Morehouse clinched first prize with a time of 37:17.0, Kristine Albritton was in close second (37:28.0) and Christina Myers came in third (49:32.0).
Priscilla Preece came in first place in the female 40 to 44 group when she clocked a 32:39.0. Gloria Mize claimed second (34:20.0). In the male division, Dr. Ken Chen came out on top with a 33:00.0 and coming in second was Thomas Esch (50:27.0).
Hunter Newsom crossed the finish line first in the male 40 to 44 group with a time of 29:28.0 and finished seventh overall. Phillip Sudduth came in second (39:31.0) and Todd Sapp rounded out the top three with 46:25.0. In the female unit, Leticia Cantarines placed first when she clocked a 40:27.0 and Elizabeth Sapp came in second (45:55.0). Placing in third was Rebekah Esch (49:26.0).
Rick Mortenson came out on top in the male 50 to 54 unit when he clocked a 30:51.0. Donna Mushrush clamed first in the female group (44:00.0) and Dana Cowart came in second (53:48.0).
The male 55 to 59 division was won by Perry Mushrush when he crossed the finish line in 44:01.0. Jan Shoop clinched first prize in the female division with a 32:52.0, Mary Josefyk came in second (38:56.0) and Kathi Flyte rounded out the top three (41:37.0).
Randy Surber was the first place winner in the male 60 to 64 group with 32:45.0.
In the female 65 to 59 group, Debi Marine claimed first place with 36:44.0, Rosa Butler was second (42:56.0) and Bettye Hart came in third (52:08.0) On the male side, Peter Lewia finished first with 32:26.0 and R.D. Butler came in second (35:38.0).
Maryann Smith finished first in the female 70 to 74 unit when she clocked a 33:58.0 and Mary Carol Plott came in second (52:57.0).
Barbara Jones took first place in the 75 to 79 female division (43:15.0).
In the male 80 and over division Tom Delaney claimed first prize with a time of 42:30.0.