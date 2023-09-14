Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell winds up during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Minnesota Twins.

 BRUCE KLUCKHOHN/AP PHOTO

MINNEAPOLIS — Willi Castro hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Edouard Julien also homered for the Twins, who lost Monday’s series opener. They lead the AL Central by 7 1/2 games over Cleveland with 17 to play.

Recommended for you