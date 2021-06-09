SEBRING — It was signing day recently for not one but two Sebring High School softball players. Trinity Rohrer signed with the South Florida State College Panthers and Alma Fernandez signed with the Polk State College Eagles. Both colleges are a part of the National Junior College Athletic Association and play each other periodically throughout the season. The young ladies will always be friends off the field but come next season they will be foes on the diamond.
Rohrer was excited and thankful for the support as she signed to play for the Panthers.
“It was awesome to be able to sign with South Florida,” said Rohrer. “I really appreciate all the support I had throughout the season from my parents, sister and teammates. I had my mind set on South Florida. I like that it is close to home, it is affordable and I got to know the coach and some of the team really well. I loved it and that is where I want to go.”
The road getting to this point hasn’t been easy for Rohrer.
“My biggest struggle has been myself, I am my own worst enemy,” said Rohrer. “Throughout time I have had to not get down on myself throughout the game, stay positive, practicing all the time trying to get the techniques right and COVID was not easy at all. I moved in with my dad my junior year and that is when I started focusing on the next level of softball. I had been debating whether to play in college or not but my stepmom, Jackie Griffin, and my dad, Mike Rohrer, were the biggest help. They took me to games, tournaments and practices, they helped me get on teams and they were there to watch and support me. I really appreciate all they have done and that was amazing to have.”
Rohrer has mixed emotions about going to college.
“I am kind of nervous but I am more excited because it is a new chapter in my life and a new beginning kind of,” explained Rohrer. “It will be nerve-racking having a whole new team and a different dynamic. It is also exciting to meet new people, being able to play with different girls and have a whole new coaching staff. It is always fun doing new things, it is what makes life exciting. I will be moving into my own place and it is going to be scary being alone but for the last few months I have been working on being more independent. It will be fun though. As for softball, I will be playing travel ball with girls that are headed to college, I will be working out a lot to get ready and practicing.”
Mike Rohrer (dad) and Jackie Griffin (stepmom) were beaming with pride as their daughter signed with South Florida.
“This is something that she has worked for since she was 5 years old,” said Mike Rohrer. “She played for the same team in Oklahoma until she got here two years ago. That was her goal once she got to high school, she realized she wanted to go to college and wanted to get on a team. I told her ‘I want to you to finish up here and get a taste of college’ because she wants to go to the west coast and be in the medical field so I told her to start here, get her feet wet and hopefully she can play ball over there too.”
“This is something Trinity has worked on since she was a little kid and for her to focus and actually do it is a huge goal in life,” said Jackie Griffin. “She has worked for this for so long, it is like a chapter of her life is ending and another one is starting. We like that she is staying close so we can go watch her play. All of our neighbors and her friends will be able to go watch her. We go to everyone of her games and we haven’t missed one yet. She plays softball and basketball so this has become part of our life.”
Sebring’s Coach Hector Perez knows Rohrer has what it takes to succeed at the collegiate level.
“Trinity is an athlete and if I need her in different positions I feel comfortable moving her around,” explained Coach Perez. “She has a great positive attitude and a great athlete all together. I am very proud of her, this was something we had discussed throughout the season and I knew she was going to go somewhere. She was happy to play here close to home and her parents. I am so proud that she accomplished her goal. College is going to come easy to her, she has good workout habits, she is a good kid and won’t have any problems blending in with her new teammates or taking instruction from her new coach. She is very coachable and will have to continue doing what she does, which is working hard. I have some young talent coming up but there is no substitute for experience and she will be tough to replace.”
South Florida recognizes many qualities in Rohrer that they look for in new recruits.
“Trinity is very versatile and can play in many different positions,” said South Florida’s Coach Carlos Falla. “She has a great gun and is great at bat. Everything about her is great. She can play wherever we need her to. Making a leap from high school to college ball with the pitching being what it is, it takes some time but we will have a fall season so we will a few months to get them ready and be a little more ahead than we were this past season. There will be a lot of growing pains the first four months for them. They will come in, start working out, getting used to each other, the speed of the game and stuff like that. They will have to get used to things we do at the college level compared to what they did in high school. Trying to speed the game up for them in their head. Trinity has a good personality, a good sense of humor and has always been respectful. She is a kid that has fun doing what she does.”
Rohrer was unsure of the date she has to report to college but is excited for the next chapter in her life.
Please see Friday’s edition of the Highlands News-Sun for Alma’s story.