LAKE PLACID — A pair of Lake Placid student athletes announced where they’ll continue their careers after high school.
Green Dragon baseballer Jacob Morgan declared his signing with Barry University in Miami and Emily Tunning of Lake Placid girls soccer is headed to Florida College in Tampa. Both were integral to their teams with multiple seniors who posted their highest win totals in years.
Both were credited as extremely hard workers who put in considerable time to accomplish what they did.
Tunning fought her way back from a knee injury to play for the Green Dragons in 2021. Now, she’ll get to keep playing, this time for the Falcons. She plans to study English while there.
“I think it’s a really cool experience, especially just being able to continue on and keep doing what I love,” she said about signing with a college.
Her parents saw their daughter grow into what she is now and were around when Emily started her recovery process. They were the ones who taught her work ethic and that nothing comes easy. According to her father Kevin, she tore her ACL at the beginning of her junior season but was able to make it back in time to start in 2021.
“Two days after her surgery, she was in physical therapy,” her mother Sarah Tunning said. “Every day she had to do work to come back from that. So, it’s been really incredible. And perseverance is exactly what we’ve used over and over again with her.”
Both Sarah and Kevin will miss the excitement, joy and positivity she brings to their household. Meanwhile, Emily will miss the community of Lake Placid.
Morgan put in plenty of work as well, practicing as much as he could, going to baseball showcases and playing travel ball. His father Jack mentioned how he worked through some rough times as a ball player. But he’s a great athlete who stays prepared and calm.
“He’s been playing baseball since he was four years old starting (with) tee ball,” Jack said. “He started competitive travel ball when he was probably six.seven years old. And he’s been doing it ever since. And he’s always worked hard to get better.”
According to Green Dragon stats, he tied for the team lead with 13 runs batted in and tied for second in walks with 12. He also hit the Green Dragons’ lone home run of the season. He intends to enroll in the pre-engineering program at Barry.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s always been a dream for me to be able to play as much baseball as I can. I’m very happy.”
His mother Tasha said she still sees a little boy when she looks at Jacob. The family will miss having him around the house.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “It’s scary at the same time, but it’s exciting to watch him grow up and we’re proud of who he’s become and look forward to this next chapter.”
Miami isn’t exactly the closest place to Lake Placid but his parents Jack and Tasha are grateful he’ll be in the state and they’ll have an opportunity to continue watching him play. The same can be said for Emily up in Tampa.