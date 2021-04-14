The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of April gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the end of the new moon phase week, and a weather forecast which is typical for the spring season---warm temperatures, medium to high winds, lots of sunshine and above average atmospheric pressure change.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to deal with wind and wave-action after today. A strong west to southwest wind will dominate daily, for at least five days. A warm cold front is presently entering the state and will cause fish to adjust downward as pressure drops at least 0.30 In Hg by Thursday afternoon. So fish will be moving eastward and downward for the remainder of this week and you’ll be dealing with strong winds and heavy wave-action.
Today is the last day of the new moon phase week. The mid-afternoon overhead moon period will be the major feeding period of the day and will remain the best period of the day for the remainder of the week—when the waves are rocking the fish come knocking on your bait’s front door. It should be noted that the lunar influence will remain strong this week and next week, due to the moon arriving directly into the solar energy path on Sunday. So daily lunar period will be a major factor for the next two weeks.
Water temperatures are ideal right now. Fish are feeding at their highest annual rates and until water temperatures climb into the mid-eighty degree range, will be putting on the major of their annual weight gain. Therefore, this time of year, is when anglers are able to learn where in the lake, the best feeding areas are. When fish feed every two days, heavily, it’s much easier to eliminate the areas of the lake where no feeding activity occurs.
The areas of the lake which you discover are always holding feeding fish at this time of year, will also be the same feeding areas when feeding activity slows down in the summer months. However, you’ll need to also learn where the deeper cooler summer home of the fish is. Fan-casting out in front of the shoreline feeding area should give you some information as to where the migration route to deeper water is. A bathymetric map also is an essential tool in understanding where fish hold when they’re not in shoreline areas.
Wave-action is essential in masking artificial baits. The greater the waves, the greater the dispersion of light along the top of the water column. And the more fish can’t clearly distinguish a fake food from a natural live food, the more mistakes they’ll make. When heavy wave-action, and poor visibility hinder the fish’s ability to identify food, the more they trust their body’s lateral line to sense their food’s movement vibrations. The heavier the vibration, the more food is present.
If your bait moves slower than the food source it represents, because it’s fatter than the average food source it represents, the greater the percentages that you’ll achieve strikes just below the heavy wave-action which is masking the fakeness of your bait. Note: dark green, blue, black and brown are producing the best right now. Red and white, not so much.
Best Fishing Days: Today the new moon will still have a ‘feeding effect’ on fish. A perfect southeastern wind and a fall barometer will cause fish to move out away from shoreline shallows and deeper. The low pressure system will continue to move fish out and deeper over the next thirty-six hours. So today and Thursday fish will be feeding at above-average rates.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:24 p.m. and solar noon at 1:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 1-4 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and will average at a five-rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:36 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:02 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 6:30-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty-five minutes and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a "Sign-in/Register" option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you 'sign-in'. I'll publish 'extra' information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.95 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.0 0’ and the low level 38.00’ but will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ and minimum of 37.50’ by June. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more.
