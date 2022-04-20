The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of April gives the Florida freshwater angler a waning full moon which will produce a last quarter moon this Saturday but be completely out of the solar energy path Thursday, and a typical spring weather forecast.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will have a weak lunar effect this week as the moon moves completely out of the solar energy path on Thursday but due to the moon orbit arriving at its point of perigee yesterday, the feeding duration will extend an hour above the average of three hours. It remains however that fish will not be forming large concentrations of feeders during daily lunar periods but instead fish will feed in smaller numbers during all three solar periods.
The weather forecast is typical for the Florida spring season; medium to strong wind speeds mainly from the east for four to five days followed by a slow moving low pressure system entering the state from the south—a rainy season type pattern. There will be few days with enough atmospheric pressure change to cause fish to adjust up or down. However the good news is today pressure will rise at twice the normal or usual season rate, causing fish to feed at above the predicted feed rating of three.
The wind forecast for the next six days will be a fifteen to eighteen mph east wind, which will begin by the midmorning hours and remain strong until the sunset starts to occur. Friday a twenty mph wind is forecasted. With a consistent east wind blowing the lake’s food-chains westward, fishing on the western shorelines early in the morning before winds pick-up, could be very productive.
The only good news I see in the weather forecast is that sunshine will be bright today which will put fish tight to cover. Thursday and Friday the sun-to-cloud ratio will be fifty-fifty which means some ‘fish adjustment activity’ will occur as a result—fish will move to cover and away from cover as the level of light changes. Feeding activity will naturally result but at what level, is hard to predict.
It is a fishing fact that the more wave-action occurs, the more fish make mistakes and strike fake baits. The greater the waves the greater the diffusion of sunlight. And in most bodies of water, the greater the turbulence, the greater the turbidity and the less visibility there is in the water column. The end result is, feeding fish make more mistakes. So if you can physically handle and endure the volatile, windy side of the lake, and master the art of fishing in high winds, the chances are greater that you’ll achieve the desired result.
Over two thirds of my bass over eight pounds were caught on windy days in the heavy wave action. Bass tend to move into the deeper cattails and spatter dock lily pads on high wind days because the plant’s base isn’t affected by the hard driving wind. Bulrush however does not bend enough to create a conducive environment at the base of the plant. The trick however is to master putting the bait exactly where you want it during high winds. And if you want to ‘feel the bait action and subsequent bite’ you better keep you line completely submerged from the tip of the rod to the bait---rod in the hook-set position with the tip a few inches under the surface.
Best Fishing Days: Today there will be greater atmospheric pressure change than there will be Thursday through Sunday—0.17 In Hg increase as opposed to 0.08 In Hg. Therefore twice as much fish adjustment activity will occur today which will cause a much higher level of feeding activity as fish adjust upward. Pressure started to rise last evening and will top-out late this afternoon. I predict excellent fishing early this morning and during the midday hours as a result.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:13 p.m. and the sunset at 7:53 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 4:30-8 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
The second major fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 4:42 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:56 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 4:30-7:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:55 a.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period start later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.65 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open five inches and flowing 70 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
