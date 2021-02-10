AVON PARK – Early Friday afternoon, Cole Vanderpool, offensive lineman for the Avon Park Red Devils football team, signed with the Webber International University Warriors to play college football.
Webber went 1-7 last year, this year they have a new coach and will be going in a new direction as they look to beef up their offensive line. Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton stated that this happened really quick. Webber coach called and then showed up, he introduced Vanderpool and three others and Vanderpool came out with an offer in the highly abridged edition of the details.
“I just liked it,” said Cole Vanderpool. “The atmosphere, how it looked on the lake. Thinking about taking business management, but I am not 100 percent sure at this moment. Major factor is the opportunity to be able to start on the offensive line as a freshman.”
For Cole’s parents, Nathan and Kattie Vanderpool, it is a dream come true that their sons, the second in two years, got scholarships to play football in Florida. Hunter, signed last year, is currently playing for Keiser University in West Palm Beach.
“Two boys in two years,” said Kattie Vanderpool. “God has really blessed us. They offered him a scholarship that you could not pass up. We felt that with Webber having a new coach this year and going in a different direction, there is a good chance that he will be a starter as a freshman and we think that within two to three years they will have a really good program.”
“It is nice that he is close,” said Cole’s father Nathan Vanderpool. “Means if he wants to come home, he can come home, we are only 30 minutes away. They are rebuilding, need lineman and the atmosphere there seemed to be pretty good. He went there, he liked it and we are all happy with his decision.”
Albritton noted that Cole will be a good fit and an asset to the Webber Warriors.
“His work ethic in general makes him special,” added Albritton. “Obvious he has the frame to play college football, but it is his mentality to work hard in the weight room, work hard on the field and be a leader. I knew it has been a dream of his to play college football and this will take him over the edge. That and the ability to come into a program and contribute as a freshman was a major factor as well as the scholarship offer.”