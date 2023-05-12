The baseball season continues for the Sebring Blue Streaks (22-6) with a 3-1 win over the Zephyrhills Bulldogs (16-9) on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 5A-Region 2 playoffs at Firemen’s Memorial Field Sebring.

Sebring starting pitcher Rhett Vaughn started the game sending the first ten Zephyrhills batters back to the dugout and after four innings still had a no-hitter in process.

