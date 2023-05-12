The baseball season continues for the Sebring Blue Streaks (22-6) with a 3-1 win over the Zephyrhills Bulldogs (16-9) on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 5A-Region 2 playoffs at Firemen’s Memorial Field Sebring.
Sebring starting pitcher Rhett Vaughn started the game sending the first ten Zephyrhills batters back to the dugout and after four innings still had a no-hitter in process.
The Blue Streaks also touched up the Bulldogs starting pitcher in the first inning taking advantage of a couple of Zephyrhills errors as Beny Bikar Jr reached on error on the shortstop.
Chase Vaughn followed reaching on an error by the third baseman and Clayton Evans singled into left field to drive in Bikar as Sebring was quickly ahead 1-0.
Rhett Vaughn helped his own cause bringing home his brother Chase Vaughn on a sacrifice fly to right field to put Sebring up 2-0.
Evans advanced to third and later scored on a passed ball as the Blue Streaks held a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
After that, it was all pitching as both teams went into the fifth inning with Sebring still holding a 3-0 lead, Rhett Vaughn still hanging on to a no hitter and Bulldogs pitcher Austin Dobbins finding his groove after the first inning to hold Sebring scoreless and hitless the next three innings.
The no hit bid was lost on the first batter to start the fifth as Zephyrhills Maddox Rivera singled into left field and later scored on a two out single by William DaSilva as the Bulldogs chipped at the Blue Streaks lead to make the score 3-1. Rhett Vaughn got out of the inning striking out the next batter.
In the bottom of the fifth, Sebring got their first hit since the first inning when Evans got his second hit with a two out stand up triple into deep right-center field. Evans would be stranded at third as Dobbins struck out the next Sebring batter to end the inning with Sebring holding a 3-1 lead after five.
A scoreless sixth as both Rhett Vaughn and Dobbins both recorded two more strikeouts brought up the seventh inning and an improbable end.
Rivera led off the seventh for the Bulldogs with an infield single to short. Rhett Vaughn struck out the next two batters and ended when Sebring catcher Clayton Evans threw to first baseman George Sebring to pick off Rivera to end the game and secure the 3-1 win for Sebring.
Dobbins finished the game giving up three runs on three hits and striking out six in the loss.
Rhett Vaughn pitched a complete game for Sebring, giving up one run on four hits and striking out eleven.
The game propels the Blues Streaks to the Class 5A-Region 2 Semi-Final game against the Seabreeze Sandcrabs (14-10) at Firemen’s Memorial Field on Friday Night (tonight) with a 7 p.m. start time.