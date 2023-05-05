She’s a beauty, that number nine.
An integral number to the game of baseball. Nine fielders, nine batters in a lineup, an immaculate inning takes nine called strikes.
But Tuesday night, people’s focus was on a different nine. Or more specifically, Rhett Vaughn — who wears that number for the Sebring Blue Streaks. That’s kind of what happens when someone throws a no-hitter.
The junior right-hander dazzled in his team’s first game of the postseason. He allowed no runs or hits with a new career-high 16 strikeouts to just two walks in – funny enough – Sebring’s 9-0 win over Auburndale in the Class 5A-District 7 semifinal.
Those two walks were the Bloodhounds’ only baserunners meaning Rhett Vaughn finished just two batters over the minimum 21 that night.
“Focused, ready to pitch, ready to play,” was how Head Coach Jasone DeWitt described him Tuesday. “And, he had that look tonight that he was ready to go out there and he started early for us.”
Rhett Vaughn was so focused in fact, he didn’t know what he accomplished until someone told him, even though he’s not a stranger to no-hitting teams.
“It’s just one of those things when you’re locked in, you lose complete sight of everything going around you except for the game,” Vaughn said.
Catcher Clayton Evans said everything about him seemed better than usual. He looked more comfortable and had more aggression. When a guy is going like Rhett Vaughn was on the mound it gives Evans all kinds of confidence.
The righty made sure to give everyone a little bit of energy in the first. Rhett Vaughn started getting the punchouts early with three Ks and a walk. Then he sat down the next six batters in a row on strikes between the second and third inning.
Evans said the starter’s changeup was working really well and had the Bloodhound batters on their toes. Rhett Vaughn said his confidence in Evans and the rest of the infield lets him pitch without fear.
“A lot more break,” he described the offspeed pitch. “More horizontal movement, a lot more.”
“It’s one of those nights where you feel like you can’t miss with it,” Rhett Vaughn said about his changeup.
Evans gave his team and pitcher the lead with a two-run moonshot home run to left field, scoring him and Chase Vaughn who reached on a single. It was the junior backstop’s second extra-base hit in three games.
After some walks from Rhett Vaughn and Cole Travers, Trevor Carter sacrificed courtesy runner Chase Sevigny and Travers over to put them in scoring position. Blayne Humphrey came through with a single up the middle on two strikes to plate both of them. Sebring led 4-0 after the third inning.
DeWitt loved that hit the most. He said Humphrey was inserted into the lineup Tuesday due to injury and played like he’s been there all year.
The Bloodhounds have a batted ball in fair territory against Rhett Vaughn until a pair of line outs to Chase Vaughn started the fourth inning. Sebring’s hurler sat down the third batter looking to get through four.
Then he added to his own lead. Following a line drive single to right by Evans with one out, Rhett Vaughn hammered a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall. The dinger put the Blue Streaks up 6-0.
He then came out in the fifth and struck out the side for the third time.
Sebring’s Humphrey reached in the bottom of the fifth on a hit by pitch and was sacrificed to second by Freddie Perez. Beny Bikar Jr. doubled him home then the shortstop moved up on an errant pickoff throw. A sacrifice fly from Chase Vaughn plated Bikar for the 8-0 lead.
Rhett Vaughn then got a pair of pitch-count-saving fly balls in the sixth on first pitches to sandwich his 14th K. The last time he had that many in his career was in a 2-0 win over Avon Park in early March of the 2022 season.
He almost didn’t get the chance to finish as a wild pitch scored Rafael Cartagena from third after he walked and advanced to third on a failed pickoff attempt gone awry. Sebring had the game-ending 10th run on third in Nate Arnan. But a pop-up on the infield by Bikar and a fly out by Chase Vaughn gave Rhett Vaughn the opportunity to close it out himself.
Although, he said he wasn’t worried about it because Arnan scoring meant his team got the win.
His first out came easy. A foul pop-up on the first pitch secured by first baseman George Sebring. It was the only putout an infielder not named Clayton Evans recorded all game.
The next batter? A walk on five pitches. With the pitch count mounting at 94, DeWitt called a meeting.
Sebring’s starter didn’t want out and DeWitt wasn’t going to. But the Blue Streak skipper knew the righty was tired.
“I said, ‘I just came out here just to give you a breather. We’re gonna play behind the runner. And you got about two hitters left.’ And he said, ‘I got it, coach,’” DeWitt explained.
His next at-bat he needed just four pitches to set a new career-high in strikeouts at 15. That put him at 98. He could surpass his limit of 105 pitches during that at-bat but would need to be relieved after that. Thus, the next batter he faced was his last regardless of outcome.
He picked up two quick strikes and the anticipation mounted. The next pitch was a foul ball as the batter fought to stay alive. Next one was a ball, then he fouled off another pitch. Rhett Vaughn then hummed a pitch right into the zone to get the batter looking.
The junior, his dugout and the crowd exploded as the umpire rang up the Auburndale batter. It completed what could be called a dominant performance by Rhett Vaughn and also the Sebring Blue Streaks. Auburndale played them close in two matchups this season with Sebring needing 11 runs in the first contest and a walk-off to break up Auburndale’s own no-hit bid in the second.
DeWitt commented on how locked in his players seemed to be more than any other time in 2023. He mentioned that Monday was the team’s best practice from a focus standpoint since the beginning of the year.
“And it wasn’t just starters, it was everybody,” he said. “Us and the coaches, we even talked about it a little bit yesterday afternoon, and it was a different perspective on them for sure.”
The Blue Streaks would need to keep that focus as it played for the district championship against Lake Wales Thursday night. Results for that contest were not available at press time.