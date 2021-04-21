LAKE PLACID – Lake Placid Green Dragons’ Oby Vega signed a scholarship Friday to play soccer for the Columbia College Koalas. After years of hard work and dedication Oby’s dreams of playing in college came to fruition.
The Green Dragons decided to retire Oby’s No. 8 jersey. Oby was a captain for Lake Placid he scored 15 goals and 17 assists throughout his career according to MaxPreps. He was a varsity player all four years of high school.
Columbia College was once an all women’s college but has since transition into a Liberal Arts school. The Koalas soccer team is just starting and the 2021-2022 season will be it’s first. Columbia is apart of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) in the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
“I’m very excited and it is a great opportunity to play soccer in a different state,” said Oby Vega. “I had at least two colleges looking at me but I knew I wanted to go to Columbia because it was a better opportunity with a great coach. I like how the coach approached me and he told me I am going to be one of his key players.”
Lake Placid Coach Alix Jolicoeur knows Oby has what it takes to succeed in college.
“Oby has a vision for the game, he is very patient and a quick learner of the game,” said Jolicoeur. “He will have to stay disciplined. He has a quote that I will paraphrase, ‘Winners stay disciplined’. I am very proud of Oby, this is well deserved, he worked hard for it and wanted to further his soccer career and also academically. That is the perfect combination for him.”
The Vega family was ecstatic to see Oby sign a scholarship with Columbia College.
“I am very emotional because the opportunity that Oby is receiving,” said Itala Vega, Oby’s mother. “I want to thank all the coaches and the high school for getting him here. I am happy that Oby will be able to represent Columbia College. It is great having this scholarship because he will be playing the sport he loves and it is a great way to have a learning environment. He will be able to get an education while doing what he loves. I am and I’m not ready for him to leave, yes for the opportunity they are giving him but no because he is leaving my side but sons have to go away and learn.”
Coach Jolicoeur will have big shoes to fill on the Green Dragons team next season.
“He will absolutely be hard to replace on the team,” stated Jolicoeur. “I need someone with that ball control that he has, someone with that vision and it will be difficult but we have to move on. We are happy for Oby”
Columbia College is looking forward to having a strong player in Oby.
“Oby really has a lot of character and talent as a soccer player,” said Columbia’s Coach Jon Sandy. “He definitely has the character we are looking for at Columbia College to start our program. College is difficult, trying to balance athletics and academics, but I think Oby has the ability to do that. He is a player that will work hard and put in the effort to make it happen. Oby is a box-to-box midfielder that is going to do the work and be able to help our team on both sides of the ball.”
Oby has mixed feelings about leaving for college.
“The biggest struggle is going to be leaving my family,” explained Vega. “I am a big family person and it will be hard to leave them but hopefully they can come to see me play. I am nervous and excited to go to college. This will be the longest period I’ve ever left home. The only other time I left home was to play soccer in Peru for two months so this will definitely be different. It is exciting to be able to play but it is sad leaving home.”
Oby has plans to get ready for college.
“I plan on training hard with my buddies,” said Vega. “We are going to train at the gym and stay fit for the upcoming season.”
Oby will be leaving for Columbia College in June.