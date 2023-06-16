The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4300, coached by Richard Kip, won both the regular season championship and the Playoff Tournament in Sebring Men’s Senior Softball play. Longtime participants could not remember when a team won as many games as the VFW did this season.
In the tournament, McPhails and Alan Jay defeated Ben and Jerry’s and Lakeside Dermatology in the first round. In the Semi-final round, VFW and Red’s New and Good Used Tires (last season’s tournament champion) defeated Alan Jay and McPhails Auto. Then VFW defeated Reds New and Good Used Tires for the Championship.