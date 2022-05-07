LAKELAND — After a long hard-fought battle the Avon Park Red Devils placed second in the Class 3A-Distrcit 7 Tournament. Avon Park traveled to Lakeland Christian School Thursday to go head-to-head with the Vikings in the District Championship. The Viking’s pitcher, Daniel Hartley, kept the Red Devils off balance and Avon Park fell to the Vikings, 6-0.
“They threw a good arm at us,” said Avon Park Coach Kyle Jackson. “We chased a lot of pitches, we just didn’t have a whole lot of quality at bats. A couple chances we had with runners on base, we just didn’t get the timely hits when we needed them. I thought overall, we didn’t pitch bad, we just you can’t make three or four errors against a team like this.”
The Red Devils got off to a rough start and found trouble early with the first Vikings’ batter, Daniel Hartley, launching the ball over the left-field fence for a solo home run. Zach Lester then sent a rope into right field for a triple. Brody Donay sent a line into center field to plate Lester increasing Lakeland Christian’s lead to 2-0.
The Viking’s doubled their lead in the second. Colby Brewington knocked a hopper to Avon Park’s shortstop, Josh Regino, and beat the throw to first. Maddox Hatcher bunted just in front of the mound and the pitcher, Bradley Benton, threw to first but it went over the first baseman’s glove resulting in runners in scoring position.
Lakeland Christian’s Hartley hit a hard grounder to shortstop, Regino, who ran down Hatcher to third but Brewington was still on third base. Brewington took off for home and was stuck in quite the pickle. Avon Park’s catcher, Dawson Bryant, and third baseman, Garrick Rowe, chased down Brewington in the third baseline and eventually tagged him out but the Vikings still had runners in scoring position posing a threat. Hatcher took home on a passed ball and Hartley advanced to third. Lester hit a sacrifice fly into centerfield driving in Hartley for an RBI and furthering the Viking’s lead to 4-0.
Avon Park continued to battle despite struggling against the Vikings righty. In the bottom of the third Lakeland Christian’s Wyatt Jenkins drew a walk and the Red Devils made a pitching change bringing Kaden Bryant to the bump.
Lakeland Christian’s Mitch Rodriguez sent a fly ball into center field where Avon Park’s Stanley Holdman made the catch for an out and hurled the ball to first where Jenkins was tagged out for an incredible double play.
The Red Devils threatened in the top of the fifth. Garrick Rowe sent a flyball down the left field line for a single and Eric Harrison Jr. drew a walk. Giovanni Perez tapped a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners into scoring position. With two outs, Rowe ran home on a wild pitch but was called out as he slid into home.
Lakeland Christian tacked on two more runs in the sixth. Donay drew a walk for the Vikings and Jenkins hit a hopper to shortstop that Regino dove to catch but Jenkins reached first. Donay and Jenkins both advanced on a passed ball putting runners on second and third. Another passed ball allowed Donay to score and Jenkins to advance to second. A sacrifice fly to center field by Rodriguez plated Jenkins for an RBI and increased the Vikings’ lead to an overwhelming 6-0.
Avon Park righthander, Benton, went two innings surrendering three hits and four runs while striking out one. Bryant pitched two inning, allowed two hits and two runs while striking out two.
The Avon Park Red Devils were unable to answer and fell to the Lakeland Christian Vikings, 6-0. The Red Devils are anxiously awaiting the rankings to be release today (Saturday) to see if they will advance to the Regional Tournament.
“We are very proud of them,” added Jackson. “They did what they were supposed to do during the season, to give yourself a chance to make the playoffs. So, if everything stays how it is then we should be playing next Wednesday. We can get ready for next Wednesday. You know, just come back. Have good three, three, practices on Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Just preach ‘practice how you play.’ So intense practices and carry that into Wednesday.”