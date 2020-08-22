SEBRING – Today, Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) approved event grant funding assistance for two new sporting events to take place annually in the Sebring area from 2021-2023.
The TDC voted to support the GFNY Marathon Florida, an international marathon, half marathon and 5K scheduled to take place every October in Sebring for three years starting in 2021. The event is expected to attract 1,000 runners in its first year. Currently, GFNY cycling events take place all around the world with only Sebring, New York City and Santa Fe, NM as U.S. locations. The GFNY brand is expanding into running events with five marathons planned in 2021. The Sebring marathon will be the only U.S. marathon location. The event will hub at the Sebring Civic Center for three days and consist of pre-race group runs, pre and post-race social events, a vendor expo and post-race awards reception and ceremony.
The TDC also voted to support the Visit Sebring Preview, a junior golf tournament hosted by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) that will be held every April for three years starting in 2021. The tournament will host 78 junior golfers, ages 12-19, who are new to the AJGA. An area golf course location for the event is pending.
“We are thrilled that both of these events choose the Sebring area as their top location choice, which shows us that the Sebring brand is gaining awareness and interest with event planners,” said TDC Chairman and Highlands County Commissioner Jim Brooks. “These sporting events will attract tourists to our area during key need months when our hotel occupancy is lower and there is a greater need to support our local tourism partners such as restaurants and attractions. These events are a perfect fit for what our area has to offer visitors.”
The funding for both events is pending final approval by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners. For more information about Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC, go to VisitSebring.com.