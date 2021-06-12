AVON PARK – The South Florida State College concluded the first of four Volleyball camps being held this summer Thursday with a huge turnout for the week that had nearly 20 kids in the 10-13 age group and over 30 in the 14-18 age group.
Hosted by South Florida State College’s Head Coach Kimberly Crawford, who is starting her 19th year with the Panthers and holding camps since her first year and her Assistant Emily Vickers, who has been involved for the past twelve years either as a camper herself, a player with the Panthers and now as a volunteer.
“We changed camps to the evening several years ago” said Crawford “because more kids were able to show up due to parents working during the day.”
Crawford also noted that they had a fantastic turnout, “So many kids, we had to dip into the t-shirts for our next camp.”
South Florida State College has always had multiple camps and if the dates work out right, as projected this year, the college team will be at the last camp of the summer.
Crawford also mentioned that kids that may be hesitant for any reason, come to the gym.
“These camps are really fun,” said Crawford. “Right now I have kids that workout in the morning with their high school coaches or friends and then coming here. They love coming here, the energy makes it a fun camp.”
“We also find that kids that show up for one camp will come to multiple camps.” As parents that were present were already signing the their kids up for the next camp.
Vickers, who is a veteran of the camps as a camper, player and volunteer agrees wholeheartedly.
“I have been to every camp, between getting rides from friends, I was here,” Added Vickers. “I love being in the gym and the game of volleyball. I am not playing anymore and I still love being here. I get really excited when at the end of the camp, they ask if I am going to be at the next camp, they want to see me and I want to see them.”
For the past couple of years, Crawford has been trying to get a boys camp started as two local colleges, Webber and Warner, both have indoor male volleyball.
“We are trying really hard to get boys involved and trying to get a base of guys involved.”
The dates for the next three camps to be held at South Florida State College in the Panther Gym will be Monday through Thursdays; June 21-24, July 12-15 and the last week of camp will be with the South Florida Panthers’ volleyball team during the week of July 26-29.
The camp is open for boys and girls ages 10-18 and will cost $90 per week or $25 per daily session. The camp times per age group are ages 10-13 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., ages 14-18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and boys 14-18 will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For further information please contact South Florida volleyball coach Kim Crawford at 863-784-7037 or by email kimberly.crawford@southflorida.edu