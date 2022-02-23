The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers the weak lunar days of the month and a warm winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent fishing weather conditions this week. Fishing are still feeding during the warmest periods of the week and day so the midday and sunset periods are the best bet.
The last quarter moon occurs today which means the midday and sunset periods will produce the best. Water temperatures are on the rise which means instead of fishing feeding every three to four days, they’ll start to feed every two to three days. Fish will be tight to cover over the next seven days as sunshine prevails. And atmospheric pressure will not be a factor until Sunday when the ten-degree cold front arrives; first the barometer will drop 0.16 In Hg during the day, then will rise by the same increment all day Monday as temperatures drop ten degrees with a medium to strong north wind.
Ideal fishing winds will occur every day but Thursday. Today an eight mph east wind will occur, Thursday a twelve mph southeast wind will give way to an eight mph south wind on Friday. Saturday a six mph east will switch to an eight mph west wind on Sunday, which will signal that the cold front is approaching.
Looking ahead to next week: March weather will start as it historically always has; a predominately medium to strong east wind occurring a majority of the days of each week. Typically there will be more sunshine than clouds and water temperatures will climb slowly toward a low seventy degree range by the end of the month.
The bass spawn will continue to occur in the deeper lakes—with twelve foot of depth or more, but shallow lakes the reproductive efforts will end once water temperatures reach seventy-five degrees on the surface for a daily high. The deeper lakes will continue to have spawning bass until the high surface temperature reaches the upper seventy degree range.
Bass spawn when water temperatures average, at the spawning depth, fifty-five to sixty-eight degrees, give or take a degree or two. And the Florida female bass does not drop all of its seasonal eggs during one effort. Two to three efforts is what most females accomplish, that is, if the weather pattern keeps water temperatures above fifty-five and below seventy, again….at the spawning depth the male chooses to make the bed.
Best Fishing Days: Last Sunday, based on the projected weather forecast I predicted that Friday would be a pre-front day. As of the time of writing this article (Tuesday 4 a.m.) the four-day weather forecast indicates that Sunday will be a pre-front fishing day as well as the beginning of the March seven-day new moon phase. So Sunday an ideal west wind will signal the beginning of the arrival of a ten-degree cold front, which will turn on fish to feed at above average rates.
Now, today should also produce a little better than the last three days since fish are feeding in a three-to-four-day pattern. But that feeding pattern is shortening as water temperatures rise. So therefore, it is very possible that fish will start feeding in a two-to-three day pattern which could mean increased feeding activity before Sunday’s pre-front conditions. Perhaps, maybe, Friday? A perfect fishing wind will occur all day.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:26 p.m. and the sunset at 6:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 5-7:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and produces a three rating. By Friday this period becomes a minor fishing period with a two rating from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
The second major fishing period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 11:22 a.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating through the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:58 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:56 a.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same rating until next week when it becomes a major fishing period.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
