The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers the development of the last quarter moon phase, and the warmest winter weather forecast we’ll experience this winter—pretty sure that we won’t have a winter weather week with temperatures above ninety degrees in March.
The weather forecast this week predicts abundant sunshine with fifteen mph winds from the east with the exception of Friday when an ideal fishing wind from the south produces eight mph speeds. Barometric pressure change will be consistent and will not produce enough change to cause ‘fish adjustment activity’.
However, bright conditions will cause fish to remain tight to cover. And as is always the case with a low fishing factor week, fish will take their feeding cues from their metabolism speeds---highest speeds of the day promotes feeding, which occurs during the warmest period of the day.
The full moon phase ended yesterday and the last quarter moon occurs Wednesday, and the moon is five days away from being completely out of the solar energy path. Therefore the moon will have a diminishing effect on creating fish feeding activity this week. The lunar perigee (moon’s orbit position is closest to earth) occurs Saturday but it won’t matter much because the moon will not interfere with solar energy rates entering the earth’s atmosphere due to its low position out of the solar energy path.
Fishing Fact: The greater the lunar interference rate with solar energy entering the earth’s atmosphere, the greater the level of weather change, which produces a higher rate of ‘fish adjustment activity’ which in turn, causes a higher feeding rate during daily solar-lunar periods.
Now, while it is true that the solar effect this week, will be the lowest of the month, the good news is, that water temperatures will climb to near ninety degrees by Friday. This warming trend will definitely cause fish metabolism speeds to climb enough to form a two day feeding pattern. And since most bass are either in or about to be in the post-spawning mode, they’ll all be feeding at above-average rates in the ideal water temperatures.
Wednesday through Friday will be better than the fishing publications predict---they all offer a ‘national average’ which doesn’t accurately reflect reality here in Florida. I am predicting a five rating for Thursday and Friday during the warmest periods of the day. Bass fishing should be very good. There will be a high number of post-spawning bass feeding at a very high rate. And if this warming trend continues into March, the upcoming new moon phase will be way better than advertised.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday and Friday will be the better fishing days of the week. Wednesday the last quarter moon phase will cause an uptick in feeding activity during the midday and sunset periods. Friday will be a pre-front day, and produce a perfect southerly fishing wind which will cause temperatures to climb to ninety degrees. Friday could be a ‘wild card’ fishing day, causing fish to feed heavily in the warmest water temperatures so far this winter. The front will be weak but the fish will still feed at greater than normal rates.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:52 p.m. and the sunset at 6:20 p.m. producing a feed rating of three or slightly better, from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating through Tuesday. Wednesday the last quarter moon will improve the feed rating by one number during the sunset period when the moon is underfoot.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:29 a.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 9 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Daily this period starts later by thirty minutes and remains at the same rating through Tuesday. Wednesday a rating of three will occur from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. And Thursday and Friday, a rating of three will occur from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and become the major feeding period of the day.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
