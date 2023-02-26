The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of February and the beginning of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong lunar influence during a first quarter moon phase and a weather forecast that will be ideal except for high winds four out of seven days this week. All fishing factors considered, anglers will experience a high feed rate due to ideal water temperatures with all other factors being very good except for high winds Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday producing near gale-force winds.
Other than Friday’s high wind forecast, fishing will be very good when wind speed mph is in the lower to middle teens. But since the better fishing periods will occur during the sunset and sunrise hours the wind speeds will be more tolerable for most anglers. However some big bass will be feeding during the moonset during the midday high wind periods. Get your sea-legs ready.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-lunar factors: Currently we are one day away from the first quarter moon and three days away from the moon arriving directly into the solar energy path — lunar high point. Anglers can expect a strong lunar effect over the next 10 days.
Weather factors: Sunshine will dominate the forecast this week and a westerly wind will prevail. West wind speeds today will be mild at six mph but Monday and Tuesday wind speeds will climb to fifteen mph by the late morning hours.
Wednesday the west wind starts to come out of the southwest with speeds reaching the 10 mph range. Thursday the southwest wind climbs to fifteen mph and Friday a southern wind will produce 23 mph winds. Saturday a 10 mph west wind is forecasted and next Sunday a 12 mph east wind is predicted.
Fish will be holding tight to cover this week, and will not move much due to wind direction change, if they do at all. I expect them to stay in the general locations they are in today for the rest of the week. Pressure change will however move them deeper on Thursday and upward next weekend.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor until Thursday when a low pressure system begins to enter the state. Pressure will drop 0.14 in hg Thursday afternoon. Next weekend a high pressure system arrives causing an upward pressure change in the 0.35 in hg range over the two-day period. So fish will be adjusting downward on Thursday and upward next weekend. Other than that, fish will be holding at the same depths generally today through Thursday morning.
Major solar-lunar period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:06 p.m. and the sunset at 6:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 5-8 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and diminishes in feed rating by a half number daily over the next three days. Wednesday a feed rating of four will occur from 7:30-9:30 p.m. and will become a minor period.
Minor solar lunar periods: Today the moonrise occur at 11:02 a.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 42 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 5:41 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:53 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 5-8 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 50 minutes and improves to a five rating on Monday and will remain at the rating for the remainder of the week.
Best fishing days of the week: Today pressure will drop 0.14 in hg which will causer fish to adjust downward enough to improve feeding activity. And Monday a very strong first quarter moon will occur which will cause the sunset and sunrise bites to improve. So today and Monday will be the best fishing days until Thursday when a front arrives causing fish to adjust in large numbers, feeding as they adjust.
Prime monthly periods: March 4-9, full moon; 18-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon; 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon; 16-22, new moon; May 31-June 6, weak full moon; 14-20, strong new moon.
Florida fishing facts: Florida largemouth bass chase their food during their three to four years generally – depends on the health of a lake’s food-chain; rich food chains cause an annual grown rate of 1.5-2 lbs while poor food chains cause a 0.5-1 .lbs of annual growth. When a bass grows to about five pounds, they have learned to stop chasing food as their primary strategy to feed successfully, and instead learn to wait in ambush areas along migration routes that lead to shoreline feeding areas from open water protective cover.
Due to this fact, anglers who perfect a natural bait presentation into the water and place the bait next to the vegetation so that the bait descends along the plant, keeping in contact with the plant to the lake bottom, will experience a greater success rate than anglers who produce unnatural presentation. A bass waiting in ambush will not move much to inhale a bait. This is truer in rich food chain lakes than it is in poor food chain lakes. The more prevalent the food the more the bass won’t respond to a bait three or more feet away.
A Florida largemouth bass won’t consume a fake bait three feet away any more than you’d grab a cheap hotdog on the other side of the table when your favorite food is within your immediate reach.
Istokpoga news: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.42 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50’ and 38.50’ feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Istokpoga.info.
