The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of February and the beginning of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong lunar influence during a first quarter moon phase and a weather forecast that will be ideal except for high winds four out of seven days this week. All fishing factors considered, anglers will experience a high feed rate due to ideal water temperatures with all other factors being very good except for high winds Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday producing near gale-force winds.

Other than Friday’s high wind forecast, fishing will be very good when wind speed mph is in the lower to middle teens. But since the better fishing periods will occur during the sunset and sunrise hours the wind speeds will be more tolerable for most anglers. However some big bass will be feeding during the moonset during the midday high wind periods. Get your sea-legs ready.

Recommended for you