The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of December and the first three days of January 2021, gives anglers the second half of a medium strength full moon phase and eighty degree daily high temperatures with medium to strong winds. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy above-average fishing for the next four days, but with challenging weather conditions two out of the four days.
The full moon occurred yesterday and the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path to earth today. Therefore the midday hours when water temperatures are at the high mark, will be your best bet at catching fish today through Friday. However Thursday and Friday a strong southerly wind will alter your fishing experience, pushing temperatures into the mid-eighty degree range--expect speeds in the seventeen to twenty mph range. Saturday a twelve mph south wind is predicted followed by the arrival of a cold front, rain, and a ten mph north wind on Sunday.
It should be noted that Saturday will be a pre-front fishing day—if the weather forecast ends up being correct. These types of weather conditions can act as a ‘wildcard’, triggering abnormally high feeding activity, especially when water temperatures are near seventy degrees.
Florida Fishing Fact: A freshwater fish in seventy degree water feeds twice as much as it does in sixty degree water. At sixty degrees a fish feeds once every five to seven days depending on the feeding success amount and rate. At seventy degrees, fish feed every two to four days, again depending on the level of success.
The largemouth bass feeds at its highest annual feed rate when water temperatures are in the seventy to eighty degree range. And they begin to spawn when water temperatures average in the upper fifty to lower sixty degree range.
So with the current winter weather pattern, bass and all freshwater fish, feed heaviest when south winds bring the ‘high winter water temperature’ averaging around seventy degrees, give or take a degree or two either way. And since that high temp period occurs for three days every five to six days, you can expect extremely poor fishing results five days and extremely good fishing results for three days. Regardless of the current solar lunar influences.
So far this month, the usually better monthly lunar periods have produced weather fronts which shut-down the normally above-average feeding activity for at least four to five of the seven-day full and new moon lunar periods. For the new and full moon periods in January through March to be excellent, the cold fronts will have to be ten-degree changes instead of a twenty-degree plus changes, which we’ve experience twice this month.
Otherwise, southern weather systems will be the main trigger in producing good fishing days instead of the solunar factors which trigger ‘good fishing’ during the other three seasons of the year.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday, warm water temperatures combined with the last three days of a medium strength full moon phase, will produce better than average fishing results.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:01 p.m. and solar noon at 12:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6-7 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. However since the fish have been starting to feed when water temperatures climb to the daily high mark in the mid-sixty degree range, 2-3:30 p.m. hours could produce the best feeding activity in shallow lakes. Daily this period moves later by 55 minutes and drops in feed rating to a 4-5 by the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:17 p.m. and the sunset at 5:41 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 5-7:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in rating to a 3-4 by the weekend.
The second minor period occurs when the moonset occurs at 7:44 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:16 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases in rating to a 3-4 by the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 30-January 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-February 1 full moon, 8-14 new moon, 24-March 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three gates open 4 inches, flowing a combined total of 460 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the low level 38.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
