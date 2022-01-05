The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of January gives the Florida freshwater anglers the weakest lunar influence days of the month and a warm winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, fishing will be tough and challenging until the weekend when the first quarter moon improves the midday and sunset feeding migrations.
The new moon phase ended yesterday and with the moon not having much effect on the solar energy path, the daily lunar periods will have little effect on the solar periods. The lowest feed ratings of the month will occur over the next three to four days as a result. But the good news is, due to warmer than normal winter temperatures, fish are feeding at higher rates which means the published feed ratings will be on the low side of reality here in Florida.
The weather forecast predicts mild winds today through Friday, changing daily from the south and west today, west on Thursday, and northwest on Friday. Saturday a thirteen mph east wind will occur followed by an east southeast thirteen mph wind for Sunday. Monday a mild west wind will signal the arrival of a ten degree cold front with very little pressure change.
Water temperatures are still in the ideal feeding range for Florida’s freshwater fish. Therefore the feed rating for all our fish this January will be well above the average. So you can expect the feed rating published by all the national fishing publications to be completely wrong and at best, on the low side of the actual feed rating occurring in all our lakes---warm water temperatures cancels out weak lunar activity.
This week a two to three rating is calculated in a national algorithm designed to provide an average feed rating for all fifty states. A four rating will probably be the correct rating instead of the two to three rating, however I will provide the national rating in my ‘major fishing periods’ sections below.
The metabolism speeds of fish in southern Florida and Texas, will be much faster than fish in the states bordering Canada. Much faster! It’s not illogical to think that the average feeding rating of Bass Master Publications is in reality, one hundred percent low from what is actually occurring today here in the heartland of Florida.
Our bass and panfish are busy right now, experiencing a far above average annual weight-gain, which won’t end until the first serious cold front arrives and drops temperatures twenty plus degrees. Until then get out on the water and enjoy the January feeding frenzy of 2022.
Best Fishing Days: Sunday and Monday the first quarter moon phase will improve the sunset and midday feeding activity and Monday will be a pre-front day which will produce another point on the feed rating scale---a five rating. Saturday pressure will have finished climbing 0.12 In Hg during the morning hours which will cause fish to move into the shallows. Better than average feeding will occur as fish move upward. .
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:32 p.m. and the sunset at 5:45 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating until the weekend when the rating improves to four from 5-8 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:59 a.m. and solar noon at 12:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of two and perhaps three from 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and remains at the same rating
Prime Monthly Periods: January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.54 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Two of four gates are open two to three inches and flowing a combined total of 270 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious--professional anglers, are available..
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com