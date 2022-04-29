AVON PARK — A duo of cheerleaders are set to continue their athletic and academic careers together.
Nachalee Pough and Valerie Morales of Avon Park High School signed with the Warner University cheerleading team Monday afternoon. They add to a roster that already contains several local products.
“Nachalee is a really super strong base and Warner is going to be absolutely blessed to have her,” first-year Warner Coach Taylor Mercado said. “Valerie is a very talented flier. She’s very flexible, she’s fairly willing to learn — they both are actually very willing to learn. And I’m really excited to see what they do and what they can bring to our team.”
Coach Mercado said she met Pough and Morales after Avon Park cheer coach Sherri Whidden invited her down to observe practice. Mercado said their showmanship, positive air and presence really stood out to her.
For Morales, it’s a dream realized. According to her mother Stephanie, Valerie always wanted to be a cheerleader. She plans to study general science and later on attend dental school.
“Since I was little it was always my dream,” Morales said. “I always wanted to be on the big football field. I was always like, ‘I want to be a Dallas cowgirl.’”
Pough, who plans to study elementary education, said she was glad to have the opportunity to continue on her cheerleading career. It was awesome to sign with Warner.
“I feel like I’ve grown a lot, especially having the experience to be able to do competitive cheer,” Pough said. “Just having the opportunity to do it and I feel like it’s helped me and helped me grow a lot.”
Her mother Delbra Perry can speak on such growth. Her daughter used to be shy, but Perry saw her blossom from the time she started cheerleading. She mentioned how much Pough loved cheer and how hard she worked at getting to where she is.
Meanwhile, much like others, Whidden could not be more excited to see two of her cheerleaders moving on. She said it was very rewarding for all the work they put in.
“They are both very workable, their character is wonderful,” Whidden said. “They’re hard workers, they’re team players, very respectful and very talented athletes.”
And both are very excited to keep their journey going together. Pough mentioned how grateful she was for Morales to be along for the ride.
“It’s amazing,” Morales said. “We’re really close friends so it’s going to be a journey.”