SEBRING – After years of hard work, dedication and countless hours of practice, it finally paid off for Joey Warner. Surrounded by family and friends Warner signed with the Webber International University Warriors. Warner helped his team win the Class 4A-District 11 championship this year and is a player any team would be lucky to have because he is leader on and off the field.
Webber International University is located in Babson Park. The Warriors baseball team are an National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) team and play in the Sun Conference.
“I look at this as a new chapter,” said Joey Warner. “I am just excited to start my career. I had a couple of visits to other colleges but Webber just fit me best. I liked Webber because it is close to home and they really wanted me. It seemed like they were coming to get me and I wanted to go where I was wanted. My biggest struggle was staying patient, trying to figure out which college fits me best. The baseball part is easy but it is just a matter of figuring out where I want to go.”
Joey is ready for the next adventure in life and knew Webber would be the best place for him.
“I am definitely excited about going to college,” added Joey. “I’m excited to go play baseball. I’ve seen a lot of the kids up there, met a lot of them and they all seem like they are about baseball so that is what excites me — to have kids out there that are excited to play like I am. I will play where ever they need me.”
When it comes to leaving home Joey is thankful he won’t be too far away.
“I’ve never really left home before but I won’t be too, too far,” said Joey. “It’s not the same as others who went far. I am excited for it. I think it will be a nice get away but I’m not far from home. My family has been my biggest support and it has been nice having them around. They have my best interest at heart and it is easy to talk stuff out with them, knowing that they will put me in the best position to succeed.”
The Warner family was beaming with pride as Joey signed his scholarship. Joey’s father was one of his many coaches who helped him along the way that helped get him to where he is today.
“We are extremely proud of Joey for getting this scholarship,” said Mike Warner, Joey’s father. “He has worked long and hard for many years with the passion he showed for the game. We couldn’t be more proud of him. This scholarship means a lot to us. This day has been coming and he had multiple offers but we felt this would be the best fit for him. It was like the flood gates opened all of a sudden, Joey had many schools looking at him but the coach from Webber called him and really wanted him to go there. It means the world to us to have them offer him a scholarship.”
Mr. Warner knows Joey has what it will take to succeed at the collegiate level.
“He is going to have to take his game and academics up there the way he did it down here,” said Mr. Warner. “He is going to have to keep working and getting better, faster and stronger. He will have to stay humble and do what he has been doing his whole life.”
The Warner family is thankful that Joey will be close to home and they are grateful for all those that helped Joey get to this point.
“We are not ready for him to leave home but the nice thing about it is that he will be close to home,” Mr. Warner added. “It is a blessing. We will be able to watch him play baseball at the next level and that will be great for us. We want to thank everyone that has supported him along the way, all of his coaches from way back when to Coach DeWitt and his staff, to Coach Pruitt and the Legends which is his summer ball team. We are very grateful for this day.”
“Joey’s love for the game, his leadership, his desire to get better every single day, the way he approaches the game and so many other things are what make him special,” explained Sebring’s Coach Jasone DeWitt. “Through his years here at Sebring High School he made so many hustle plays that made a difference of him getting on base and putting pressure on the other team. He is a general out there on the field and he took that leadership role this year and did a fantastic job with it. He loves this game and plays it the right way which you don’t see that a lot. Even when he goes to play on his travel team, he still approaches it the same way and he draws other players in to play it the right way as well.”
DeWitt said Warner understands Warner is going to college to get an education.
“He will have to make sure he gets the grades in college,” he said. “He is a good student and will have to understand he is getting an opportunity to be a student-athlete. He will be able to play the game he loves while getting an education at the same time that will stay with him forever. If he continues to work the way he is now, Webber will have a great player. He is a gamer, he is not a kid that is a flashy showcase kid, he goes out there and is around the ball all the time, he is in the right spot, no matter what position you put him at he knows the position and he comes in and does a great job. They are getting a gamer for sure and they are getting a guy that will not back away from working. They are very fortunate and Joey is fortunate because they have a good staff up there with good connections. He is going into a program with a lot of knowledge and hopefully he is like a sponge and soaks it all in. Joey has never shied away from making an adjustment and I know he won’t up there either. Whatever someone tells him to do, he works on it.
“I am so happy for him,” added DeWitt. “When his older brother was playing for us I would look outside the field and see Joey playing catch with my son. That is just the type of kid he is, he is always talking and helping everyone he is around. I am so proud of him because of the effort and the work he has done. That work ethic starts at home with his parents and grandparents. It has been great to watch him grow. One day when the game is over, he will make a great coach because of his passion and the way he is able to communicate with others.
“Joey will be hard to replace,” stated DeWitt. “If our returners can remember some of the things that he fed them as a leader, we will be fine next year. They will need to continue to play the way he did and the way he practiced. Joey was a kid who if there was a day for someone to get yelled at, it was Joey. Not because he did anything wrong but Joey could take it. If someone else messed up, Joey might have gotten yelled at and he never changed his level of practice or play. It was probably unfair that he got picked on for that but he was a kid we knew could handle it and it spoke volumes to the rest of the team. That will be the hardest thing to replace, who is going to be the kid I can yell at, who isn’t doing anything wrong?”
Joey will do everything he can to prepare for college.
“I will be working out everyday, keep hitting and trying to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Joey said. “I want to take baseball as far as I can take it.”
Joey will leave mid-August to start his college career at Webber International University.