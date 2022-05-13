FROSTPROOF – The Frostproof Bulldogs Varsity Softball team (15-5) had their season come to an end on Wednesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Regional tournament in an 11-3 loss to the Calvary Christian Warriors in Frostproof.
After getting out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the first, Frostproof utilized a hit batter and two singles to take a 1-0 in the bottom of the first.
LayLay Robey reached first with one out after being hit by a pitch which was followed by a single into right field by Alana Purdy. Caden Smith drove in Robey with a two out single into right field to give Frostproof a first inning lead.
After a scoreless second inning, the Warriors forged ahead in the top of the third. Peyton Cushman led off with a single into left field and scored on a double by Irianis Garcia into left field to tie the game at one. Garcia later scored on a single into center field by Elizabeth George to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead.
Frostproof responded in the bottom of the third as Robey led off the inning reaching first after being hit for the second time by a pitch. Purdy followed with her second base hit of the game, a single into center and both scored on Smith’s second base hit of the game, a double into center to put the Bulldogs back on top 3-2 after three innings.
That lead was short lived as the Warriors scored five runs in the top of the fourth. A hit batter, a bunt single by Cameron Power, two walks and a sacrifice fly into right field by Garcia put the Calvary Christian back on top 4-3. With two runners still on base Morgen Talley blasted a three run homer over the left-center field fence to put the Warriors up 7-3.
Behind the pitching of Morgen Talley, the Warriors held the Bulldogs to one base hit and no runs over the last four innings and during that time posted four more runs over their last three at bats to make the final score 11-3.
Alana Purdy, Caden Smith and Peyton Cutts each had two base hits to lead Frostproof with Smith driving in all three of the Bulldogs’ runs.
Belle Mancillas willed herself to pitch a near complete game. Rolling through the first three innings, she rolled her ankle in the fourth. In visible pain, Mancillas, she finished all but one out on the mound.
Despite the loss, Frostproof finished the season with an impressive 15-5 record and are the current Class 3A-District 10 Champions.