AVON PARK — South Florida saw its second disappointing loss in its last four games Monday night. South Florida Baseball lost to the Webber International University B team 5-2. A game where Head Coach Rick Hitt said the Warriors outplayed his squad from the word go.
The loss comes after another competitive split with Santa Fe College over the weekend that made up for a 21-5 drubbing by College of Central Florida just one day before that.
Starting pitcher Nick Pazos’s day started off rough. He hit Webber leadoff man Paul Romero on a 3-1 count. He struck out the two-hole man on four pitches. A wild pitch moved over Romero followed by a groundout that got him to third. After a walk, Pazos threw his second wild pitch of the inning and scored Romero for the 1-0 Warrior lead. Despite the rough start, Pazos got a 5-3 groundout to escape the inning.
However, the Panthers couldn’t answer back in the bottom of the first as Pedro Moreno, Deven Tedders and Andrew Cox all grounded out on a combined six pitches.
Pazos had another up-and-down frame in the second. He forced a groundout on four pitches followed by a five-pitch walk and a first-pitch single off his leg. The righty punched out the next batter. He then got a groundout from former Sebring Blue Streak, Trey Bender to end the inning but not before allowing a single and walking in a run with the sacks full.
Nico Saladino gave the Panthers some life with a hit by pitch. But he ended up as a victim in a strike-em-out-throw-em-out with Brylan West punching out at the plate. Jadiel Martinez couldn’t start a two-out rally as he grounded out to end the second.
Both teams saw a quiet third inning. Pazos struck out two of the three batters he faced while a 6-4-3 double play killed any chance of a scoring opportunity for the Panthers.
The Warriors had another successful inning in the fourth as they gave Pazos a little two-out nightmare. He allowed a single sandwiched between a groundout and a strikeout. Then back-to-back singles put another Webber run on the board as Trey Bender brought in the fourth Warrior run.
With two runners on and falling behind 2-1, Hitt saw enough and pulled Pazos for reliever Ryan Jacobs.
Jacobs didn’t exactly come out on fire as he walked the next two batters, allowing the lead runner in Bryce Pennington to score. He escaped any further damage thanks to a groundout to Martinez.
Pazos’ final stat line read four earned runs on six hits accompanied by four walks countered by five strikeouts. He struggled to find the strike zone at times as he finished with 58 percent of his 88 pitches thrown for strikes. Hitt described his outing as “sporadic.”
South Florida broke through in the bottom of the fourth thanks to some small ball. Moreno reached on a hit by pitch and Tedders laid down a bunt to move him over. Tedders beat out the throw by the Webber third baseman which went by Bender at first. The error allowed Moreno to score and for Tedders to reach third. Cox then struck out but a Saladino single to left scored the Panthers center fielder.
Panthers’ Saladino tagged up to second on a West fly ball but Martinez couldn’t bring him home as he pieced a ball to center field that was tracked down and ended the frame with Webber leading 4-2.
Both teams traded scoreless innings from then on with the Panthers having several chances to put some more runs across. Tedders flew out to left in the fifth with catcher Tate Hansen on second and Moreno on first. Then Hansen flew out in the sixth with West and Martinez on.
Jacobs did well to keep the Warriors offense at bay while the Panthers struggled to get a rally at the plate. His lone earned run came in the top of the eighth as a two-out single scored a runner from second.
He finished with the one run allowed on four hits and two walks plus seven punchouts through 5.1 innings of work.
“He came in and did a really good job of getting out of a couple of spots early and then he kind of cruised for three or four innings there,” Hitt said of Jacobs. “He gave up a knock every now and then (and) pitched his way out of it. So good job by him.”
Hitt was also complimentary of his defense that obviously rebounded from its six-error day against College of Central Florida.
South Florida had a chance in the bottom of the frame to set up an easier walk-off or tying scenario in the ninth. Saladino walked with one out followed by a West double. With runners on second and third, Martinez struck out on three pitches while Hansen was robbed of a hit on a dive and bang-bang throw and catch from Webber and former Sebring Blue Streak Joey Warner to Bender.
South Florida called on a pair of pinch hitters in the ninth as Reid Lisle got the inning started with a single. But the second one in Bryce Bitting hit into a rally-killing double play. Moreno then struck out to end the ballgame and a cold, frustrating night for the Panthers.
After beating Webber’s B team 15-2 in Babson Park on Feb. 9, South Florida could only muster half as many hits as that day and a third as many walks for just two runs. Runners in scoring position has been a problem at times for this club and issue came back again.
Meanwhile, Sebring High School products in Bender and Warner combined to go 2-for-5 at the plate with a walk and a run batted in.
Hitt said his team did not swing the bat well Monday night and felt there were some situations they could’ve done better. Plus, the Warriors threw a trio of pitchers who can beat batters if they’re not ready when they step to the plate.
Being ready as a team was something Hitt emphasized the most postgame.
“As we talk about all the time, [if] you’ve got 52 good clubs on your schedule then you need to be prepared every day to play well in most situations,” Hitt said. “Tonight, they played better than us and that was just the nature of it.”
He’s hoping his guys take the time to self-evaluate and look to see where they can improve based on what’s happened in this young season so far.
South Florida will have to be road warriors for the next week as its next three games are away from Panther Field. The Panthers face Lake-Sumter State College, IMG Academy Post Grad and Daytona State College before getting back home on Feb. 21.