The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first seven days of February will give the Florida freshwater anglers the waxing full moon and a weather forecast roller coaster which will cause a high rate of fish adjustment activity. All fishing factors considered; Anglers will enjoy normal weather today through Thursday morning, then rapid changing weather conditions will occur every twelve hours until Monday afternoon. Forming a successful fishing strategy for the next seven days will be a challenge for even the more skilled anglers.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days. Note: after reviewing the weather forecast a few times; attempting to make some form of a strategy, I’ve come to the following conclusion; Anglers should fish every day to know the rate of success they’ll have. A true saying: the more uncomfortable the fishing conditions, the more conformable you’ll be catching fish.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today the moon arrives at its high position within the solar energy path, meaning the moon’s effect on fish and wildlife will be strong—has been strong for the past five days and will continue to be so for the next five days. The moon’s orbit will be at apogee (furthest orbit point from earth) on Saturday and the moon becomes full on Sunday. Therefore anglers can expect a fairly strong full moon phase today through next Wednesday. Sunday’s feed rating will be in the seven or slightly high range without factoring in the weather variables.
Weather Factors: Today and Thursday bright sunshine with little cloud-cover will occur. A low pressure system enters the state Thursday afternoon which will drop the barometer about 0.12 in hg by Friday morning. As a result fish will adjust downward but not by much from where they have been holding today.
Heavy cloud-cover will prevail Friday through Sunday both day and night. Daytime anglers can expect a greater number of hungry fish during the underfoot moon in the afternoon due to less successful feeding during the overhead full moon as a result of it being blocked-out by clouds.
Saturday and Sunday rain is forecasted and temperatures will drop about twelve degrees but the nighttime temperature will drop only five degrees. Therefore fish will not be negatively affected, meaning feeding activity will be unchanged. However fish will be away from protective cover, requiring a fan casting strategy instead of a flipping and pitching strategy to put your baits in front of fish.
The pressure reverses late Friday night. Pressure will begin to rise and by Saturday midday a total increase of 0.14 in hg will have occurred. Fish will move upward during that twelve hour period. The pressure roller coaster continues Sunday as pressure again drops 0.14 in hg by Sunday’s sunset period. Monday through Wednesday atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor.
Monday through next Wednesday, nighttime full moon fishing will be very good. The moon will shine brightly, causing heavy midnight feeding activity which means the daytime early-afternoon fishing will have a lower feed rating, perhaps in the five range.
The wind will come out of the west today at five mph and out of the south Thursday at ten mph (barometric pressure drops causing fish to move out and downward). Friday a fifteen mph west wind will produce two-foot wave action. Saturday a twenty mph east wind will create very tough conditions and even greater wave action. But the good news is Sunday a ten mph east wind will occur early, followed by a mild north wind Sunday night. Monday a ten mph north wind will switch to a ten mph east wind for Tuesday and next Wednesday.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:27 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 8-10:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty-two minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number. Sunday a rating of seven or perhaps higher will occur. It should be noted that rapidly changing weather factors will greatly change the feed rating listed here. It is safe to say that a high level of fish adjustment activity will be occurring daily over the next five days and it’s impossible to predict which days will produce best.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 2:35 p.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 12-3:30 p.m. Water temperatures have climbed enough into the seventy degree range that there is no ‘warmer water period of the day’ effect on fish feeding patterns. Therefore I predict fish will be influenced by the lunar periods more than the water temperature change.
Today the moon is overhead at 9:53 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 8-11 p.m. Daily the overhead waxing full moon will occur later by fifty minutes and improve to a five rating Saturday through Monday nights. It should be noted that Monday night the moon will shine brightly but Friday through Sunday nights, significant cloud-cover will slow the feeding bite down.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Sunday the full moon underfoot period will be best but it should be noted that pressure drop will be occurring and fish will adjust downward and out from the shallows. And due to heavy cloud-cover fish won’t be tight to cover as they adjust. I’m going to predict Monday as the angler’s better day due to bright sunshine causing fish to move tight to cover. There will be enough of an increase in upward pressure to trigger some fish adjustment activity toward the shallows during the morning hours and leading up to the underfoot moon period.
And early Thursday morning fish will be adjusting downward so feed ratings will pick-up, as pre-front conditions occur. And the pressure rise period from Friday evening through Saturday midday should produce above-average feed ratings since temperature change will not be enough to cause stress in adjusting fish. And as already stated, Sunday through Monday midday fish again will be adjusting, enough to improve feeding activity. Now, I’ve attempted to determine which periods over the next seven days will be the best times to fish, but with the rapid changing weather conditions, there is only one true thing I can tell you, and that is, when fish adjust and water temperature is not a negative factor, they feed opportunistically, and from Thursday through Monday midday there will be none stop adjustment occurring. As already suggested, you should just fish every day to play it safe.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 2-7 fairly strong full moon, 18-22 super new moon, March 4-9 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.42 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50’ and 38.50’ feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Instokpoga.info.
