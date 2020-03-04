The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of March gives anglers a great fishing pre-front day Thursday, a significant cold front Friday and Saturday and good super full moon fishing Sunday and Monday.
Today will be the only day anglers will enjoy an ideal fishing wind as an eight to ten mph southerly wind creates perfect fishing conditions for catching fish. The feed rating will not be all that good today but weather conditions will feel good compared to the wind storms we’ve had so far this month.
Thursday will be a pre-front day so fish will be adjusting either during the midday hours of the sunset hours, at above average feed rates. The wind will be brutal out of the southwest. Friday and Saturday a strong north wind drops temperatures twenty degrees and a strong east wind Sunday and Monday, (day of the super full moon) should be very good for anglers as the moon causes fish to have above average energy.
As is always the case with strong full moons, daytime anglers suffer unless there is significant cloud cover during the nighttime. Such is the case, if forecasters are correct, for Saturday night. So Sunday could be very good during the midday hours.
Monday and Tuesday nights are also forecasted to have plenty of cloud cover so the second half of the full moon week should be very good for daytime anglers.
Best Fishing Days: There will be a pre-front fishing day occurring Thursday during the strong southwestern wind. I expect the solar noon and moonrise periods to be very good from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cold front will slow down the first half of the full moon week which starts Friday, but I expect Sunday and Monday to be very good during this strong full moon period. There will be significant cloud cover Saturday night so Sunday midday should be very good.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 7:56 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:46 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and will increase in rating by a half number daily until Monday, the day of the full moon, when it begins to reverse.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:15 p.m. and solar noon at 12:36 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases in rating by a half number, topping out at a 5-rating through the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I'll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I'll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.25’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons—April and May the lake is gradually lowered 1.5 feet in preparation for the rainy season.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston.