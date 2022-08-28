The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the new moon phase and an active rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will experience above-average fishing during the overhead lunar period but will have to work harder to locate feeding fish during the minor periods due to heavy cloud-cover and low oxygen rates.

The new moon occurred yesterday and will produce an eight feed rating when the moon is overhead today. Monday also will produce well but with a slightly less feed rating of six to seven. I believe shoreline shallows will not be holding the majority of feeding fish due to the better oxygen rates occurring in deeper vegetation areas.

