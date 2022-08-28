The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the new moon phase and an active rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will experience above-average fishing during the overhead lunar period but will have to work harder to locate feeding fish during the minor periods due to heavy cloud-cover and low oxygen rates.
The new moon occurred yesterday and will produce an eight feed rating when the moon is overhead today. Monday also will produce well but with a slightly less feed rating of six to seven. I believe shoreline shallows will not be holding the majority of feeding fish due to the better oxygen rates occurring in deeper vegetation areas.
During extended periods of heavy cloud cover and overcast conditions with very little sunshine, Florida’s freshwater lakes experience a dissolved oxygen loss. Fish will therefore migrate to the deepest vegetation the lake has to offer. I have been finding feeding activity at eighteen to twenty foot depths. Shorelines with eight foot vegetation on the outside edges have been hold some feeders but not consistently.
The weather forecast this week will have the characteristics of a tropical storm system. Heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evenings with heavy cloud-cover throughout the day. There will not be enough sunshine to cause photosynthesis and lakes will suffer oxygen loss, which will force fish deeper to the cooler more stable oxygenated areas. Even in the deeper vegetation fish will be feeding at below the rate they would with bright sunny conditions. Therefore the advertised eight rating with the current new moon will realistically be a few point lower.
The wind forecast predicts an eight mph wind speed daily for the first half of the week. An east to southeast wind will occur today, a southeast on Monday and a south wind Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday through Wednesday the daily high speed will start to occur during the midmorning hours. Today the high speed doesn’t occur until the midafternoon hours.
It will be tough fishing, I predict, even though the new moon is occurring. Fish can’t overcome low oxygen conditions or significant oxygen decline. New moon or not, when fish can’t digest foods they enter a stressed state and actually lose weight instead. Their metabolisms will be at top speeds due to temperature and solar-lunar factors, but the inability to breathe enough oxygen will shut their bodies down.
As I have been suggesting over the past two weeks—since rainy season weather has become more of a predominate factor—anglers will have much better days on the water if they fish lakes with twelve foot depths or greater. Shallow lakes will be very tough. Low oxygen, high turbidity, will shut fish down. Until sunshine becomes dominate again, lakes like Istokpoga will have fish which are stressed and suffering weight loss. However smaller fish might come along here and there. Feeding big bass however will be rare.
Over the next three days, the best period of the day will occur in the early to midafternoon hours when the wind is at the top speed of the day and the thunderstorm activity is about to threaten your life. You could be boating your best fish of the day while wishing you were in your tow vehicle. You have to ask yourself, “Do you feel lucky?”
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the second half of the new moon phase will produce better than average fishing during the overhead moon period. Due to the overcast and heavy cloud cover combined with above-average rainfall and thunderstorm activity oxygen rates will be at the lowest level of the year. Fish therefore will not feed normally. This seasonal phenomenon is especially true in shallow lakes and also occurs to a lesser degree in deeper lakes. Deeper vegetation areas will be the best bet to find a greater number of feeding fish.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:14 p.m. and solar noon at 1:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of eight from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a feed rating of five will occur from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:03 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:03 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6-9 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour and decreases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a feed rating of three to four will occur from 10 a.m. – 12 noon.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 28-30, second half of new moon phase, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50’ and 38.25’.Currently the max is 38.25’ and the min 37.75’. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
