The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first half of the full moon phase and a fall-like weather pattern which will cause fish to feed a little better than summer feed rates. All fishing factors considered; bright sunshine and ideal wind speeds will improve daily catch rates.

The full moon occurs Sunday and the lunar perigee occurs Tuesday, however the moon is currently four days from the monthly low position. Therefore a weak moon will not help the daily solar periods until Friday when the moon will be at half strength. Anglers can therefore expect a better second half of the full moon week than the first half. Never the less, the full moon will produce a six to seven rating this weekend and the first two days of next week.

