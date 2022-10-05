The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first half of the full moon phase and a fall-like weather pattern which will cause fish to feed a little better than summer feed rates. All fishing factors considered; bright sunshine and ideal wind speeds will improve daily catch rates.
The full moon occurs Sunday and the lunar perigee occurs Tuesday, however the moon is currently four days from the monthly low position. Therefore a weak moon will not help the daily solar periods until Friday when the moon will be at half strength. Anglers can therefore expect a better second half of the full moon week than the first half. Never the less, the full moon will produce a six to seven rating this weekend and the first two days of next week.
The weather forecast predicts bright sunny days which will turn fish on during the three daily solar periods. With the underfoot moon occurring during the mid to late morning hours over the next three days, fish will be feeding heaviest from midmornings to early afternoon hours. Wind speeds today through Saturday will be ideal averaging about eight to eleven mph out of the northeast. Wave action will be perfect for hiding the angler’s presence and masking the baits enough to increase strikes.
When the fall season begins, a bait color-change from summer blues and greens needs to occur. Red shad colors will produce the best over the next three to four months. Red with gold accents I have found to be very productive. Brown with gold also performs well. And with high turbidity water, dark red with black provided enough contrast to increase strikes. Try dark colored spinnerbaits with gold blades. Red and black skirts are the best.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor over the next seven days. But high winds will begin to occur Sunday. A fifteen mph northeast wind will occur Sunday through Tuesday but an ideal wind of ten mph from the east northeast will occur through the second half of next week. It should be noted that the lunar influence next week will be gradually improving daily solar periods. The monthly lunar high point occurs Oct. 16.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through next Tuesday will be the best fishing days of the month. The moon arrived at its monthly low point four days ago which means the second half of the full moon phase will be better than the first half—full moon occurs Sunday. The water temperatures are still on the high side of the ideal temperature range of 70-82 degrees but full moon nighttime fishing should be fairly good this weekend.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:51 a.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 9 – 11 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty-five minutes and will increase in feed rating by one number. Sunday (day of full moon) the underfoot moon period will occur from 12-2:30 p.m. and have a feed rating of seven. However with a bright shining full moon, the underfoot period twelve hours later could suffer and produce a six rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 4:49 p.m. the sunset at 7:07 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 4-7 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. During the weekend a rating of four to five will occur from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 10:19 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 9-11 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by about fifty minutes and improves to a four to five rating during the weekend between the hours of 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Clear skies are forecasted for this month’s full moon and when combined with the cooler temperatures the feed rating will most likely be a six rating.
During the weekend a third minor fishing period will occur when the moonset happens at 6 a.m. on Saturday and the sunrise at 7:22 a.m. A feed rating of four will occur from 5-8 a.m. Sunday a four rating will occur from 6-8:30 a.m.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon, November 5-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon.
