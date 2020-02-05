The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of February gives anglers the full moon week, which starts Thursday, and a ten degree cold front which will arrive Friday. However the moon arrives at its highest factor rating today which will significantly improve the full moon which occurs Sunday with the lunar perigee occurring thirty-six hours later.
‘Super full moon’ status occurs when the perigee occurs within twenty-four hour of the moon arriving full. Sunday at 12:35 p.m. the moon becomes full (which is five minutes before solar noon at 12:40 p.m.) and the moon arrives at its closest orbit point from earth, the perigee, on Tuesday morning at 1:32 a.m. which is about 36 hours later.
A super full moon will occur on March 9 when the two lunar events occur twelve hours and forty-five minutes apart and again on April 8 when the two lunar events are eight hours and twenty-six minutes apart. The May 6 full moon will miss the designation by seven hours and forty-one minutes.
Today anglers will enjoy excellent winter weather conditions, with an ideal fishing wind from the south, and a perfect sun-to-cloud ratio of fifty percent along with perfect temperatures. However a slow moving low pressure system will cause atmospheric pressure to drop all day, which means fish will be adjusting downward. Thursday the pressure will bottom out at 29.75 In Hg.
Thursday will be a pre-cold front day, which usually means fish will feed at above average rates. Since cloud-cover will be at seventy-five percent during the night, lunar underfoot period should be very good Thursday. The bad news however is the south wind will reach speeds in the twenty mph range.
Best Fishing Days: The fact that Thursday will be a pre-front day means fishing will produce above-average results. However, as is always the case during the winter season, a strong south wind will be reaching speeds in the 20 mph range before winds switch to the west and drop to 10 mph during Thursday night.
The barometer will be on a steady decline Thursday as temperatures climb into the high eighty degree range. So fish will be on the move adjusting, which always means great fishing. The challenge will be the high winds. Fishing leeward areas of the lake and dealing with the wind could be well worth it.
Of course with a bright full moon Saturday and Sunday, great fishing will be occurring for nighttime anglers mostly and for daytime midday anglers. So the lack of clouds will benefit the nighttime anglers and be a negative for daytime anglers. It should also be noted that pressure will climb to the 30.30 In Hg range by Saturday midday and top-out higher than that for Sunday and Monday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:14 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:10 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5 from 7-10 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in feed rating by one number daily, topping-out in the 8-9 range during Sunday’s strong full moon.
The moon overhead period also will be great for full moon nighttime anglers, which occurs tonight at 9:42 p.m. A feed rating of 4-5 will occur due to significant cloud-cover which is forecasted every night until Saturday night. So the weekend will give nighttime anglers excellent full moon fishing with a rating of 8-9, as the powerful full moon shines bright in 60 degree temperatures. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases by one number daily until next week when it begins to decline by one number daily.
The Minor Fishing Period: The moonrise occurs today at 2:35 p.m. and solar noon at 12:40 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in feed rating by a half number. By the weekend a rating of 6 will occur from 5-8 p.m.
The moonset period will come into play as it starts to harmonize with the sunrise starting Friday which will continuing through the weekend. From 6-8:30 a.m. a rating of 4-5 will occur and daily this period will continue to occur later by an hour.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) One gate is open 2 feet and flowing 385 cubic feet per second to meet the agricultural water permits. Three gates are closed. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons.
