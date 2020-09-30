The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of September and beginning of October gives anglers a weak cloud-blocked full moon phase and a normal rainy season weather forecast combined with a fall season type cold front dropping water temperatures into the ideal feeding range for freshwater fish.
Daytime anglers have good news in that the nighttime weak full moon will be almost totally blocked-out with thick clouds every night during the full moon phase. Therefore the majority of fish will feed at greater success rates twelve hours later during the solar noon period. The moon will be underfoot at that time which will improve the feed rating slightly.
A cold front is entering the state today. A ten to thirteen mph north wind will keep daily high temperatures in the lower eighty degree range through the weekend. Nighttime lows will be in the mid-sixties. Saturday’s wind forecast predicts a strong northeasterly wind which will produce significant rainfall for Sunday.
Barometric pressure is currently climbing from 29.80 In Hg last night to 30 In Hg by midday today. Anytime atmospheric pressure climbs 0.20 In Hg the fish feed in a massive feeding migration as they ‘must’ adjust upward into the shoreline feeding areas until their bodies can adjust to the rapid upward change in pressure.
Therefore fish will be in the shoreline feeding areas all day today and Thursday. There should be some very good fishing stories of above-average catches during the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. hours today through Friday. Sunset and sunrise period will also be above-average as a result of the rapid rise in pressure.
Looking ahead at the extended weather forecast for the beginning of October, unless forecasters’ weather algorithms miscalculated, we just might, experience an early ‘ideal feeding temperature range’ at the beginning of the month instead of at the end of the month, which is the norm.
Fish and specifically bass and panfish, feed at their annually high rates when water temperatures are in the seventy to eight-two degree range on the water’s surface. I expect the normal ‘summer-like heat period’ to occur this month, interrupting the current fall-season weather pattern, but hopefully it won’t be severe enough to hinder the current active decline in water temperatures from the mid to upper eighty degree range.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Saturday a ‘cloud-blocked weak full moon’ will produce above-average midday fishing when the moon is underfoot during the solar noon period. The cold front will help keep oxygen levels up, which will help to maintain normal digestion rates in bass and panfish. The heavy cloud-cover means fish will be away from cover so anglers will have to work for it.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:36 p.m. and solar noon at 1:15 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 42 minutes and drops to a 4-rating by Sunday. Today through Saturday the rating remains at 5-6 points.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:58 p.m. and the sunset at 7:12 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 6-8 p.m. And the second minor period occurs when the moonset occurs at 6:07 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:18 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily the evening period moves later by 32 minutes and the morning period by 55 minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 30-October 3 weak full moon, 13-19 super new moon, October 28- November 3, weak full moon, 12-18, super new moon, 27- December 2 weak full moon, 11-16 strong new moon, 27-News Years Day weak full moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.22 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 39.15’ for the high-level mark, and 38.50’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39’ and the high level to 39.5’, by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 24 inches, flowing a combined 1820 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is over the maximum level of 39.15’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
