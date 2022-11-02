The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first six days of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strengthening lunar influence and the beginning of the waxing of the full moon, which occurs November 8. An early fall, late summer weather pattern will prevail today through Saturday but late fall weather will arrive late Saturday.
All fishing factors considered; today good fishing will occur during the sunset and sunrise periods due to the first quarter moon occurring yesterday. The moon is heading toward the solar energy path but is still ten days away—getting stronger daily. Friday a low pressure cold-front system from the north will produce wind speeds of fifteen mph which will continue through Monday. Temperatures however won’t drop until Sunday night. Wind speeds will be ideal from the northeast today and Thursday.
Fish will be holding tight to cover as sunshine remains dominate until Sunday. Flippers and pitchers will experience good action fishing in shoreline feeding area’s tight cover vegetation. However Friday fish will begin to move deeper as pressure drops but bright sunlight will keep them tight to cover as they move downward.
And remember, fish will be changing their feeding time during the solar noon period from 1:08 p.m. to 12:08 p.m. so set your watches accordingly.
Best Fishing Days: Since today is the day after the first quarter moon, the sunset and sunrise periods will still produce better than average catches due to the moon’s positive effect on the two solar periods. Friday a slow moving cold low-pressure system begins to enter the state from the north. Pressure will drop starting Friday morning, and continue all day. A barometric decline of 0.11 in hg is forecasted for Friday, which will cause enough ‘fish adjustment activity’ to increase feeding as fish move downward.
Florida Fishing Facts: What causes fish to feed at varying rates? First of all, there are several environmental variables responsible for causing this phenomenon. Today’s column I will explain the four major ones. And when I state that fish ‘feed more’, it simply means, greater than when some or none of the four variables are not in play
The first one is water temperature. Understand that all regions of the USA differ slightly due to geographical environmental annual average temperatures of the peculiar area. But the fact is, because fish are cold blooded creatures, their metabolisms determine rate of digestion and thus rate of feed. The colder the water is below the area’s annual average temperature, the less the fish feed. And conversely the warmer the water is above the area’s average annual temperature, the more fish feed.
In Florida freshwater fish feed at their highest rates when water temperatures are in the seventy to eighty-two degree range—anywhere within the water column, from the surface to depths holding prey, usually shallow to eighteen foot depths. The lower the temperature below this range, the less fish feed.
The second variable is atmospheric pressure change. No matter what the water temperature is, when pressure changes up or down, it causes fish to adjust to the pressure-change felt within their bodies. When pressure drops, fish move deeper to regain the ‘feel of pressure’—accessing greater hydraulic pressure to replace the loss in atmospheric pressure. (Pressure changes of 0.10 in hg or greater causes fish adjustment in Florida)
The third variable is lunar interference with solar energy, known as the ‘lunar factor’. There is a high position within the solar energy path and a low position out of the energy path, occurring every twenty-eight days along with a lunar distance-change from earth called the perigee when close and apogee when far from earth. These to lunar factors cause solar interference rate-change. The greater the interference the more fish adjust to positive ion level changes, which results in a higher metabolism speed, which increases feed rates. And conversely, the less lunar interference, the less fish adjust to a non-changing positive ion levels, thus metabolism and feeding rates remain unchanged.
The fourth variable is daily solar produced environmental factors. When the sun rises, is overhead, and sets, the change in energy (positive ions) along with the change in light causes fish to adjust and feed more. When fish experience more light during the sunrise and the most light during solar noon and the diminishing of light during the sunset, they feed more. And according to seasonal changes, it varies as to which of the three is best.
There are other fishing factors which occur, but all of them are a result of the major four variables. Understanding these four fishing facts, and how they relate and work in Florida, will greatly increase your results. And remember, there are feeding fish every hour of the day, all year, but the percentages of the fish population which feed all at once is due to how much these four variables come into play.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 9:07 p.m. and the sunset at 6:41 p.m. producing a feed rating of five or slightly better from 6-9:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and diminishes in feed rating to four starting Friday and becomes a minor fishing period.
A second major fishing period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 8:41 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:37 a.m. producing a feed rating of five of slightly better from 7-9:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:30 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of three to four from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by thirty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset happens at 1:44 a.m. and produces a feed rating of three from 1-2:30 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by sixty-three minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 5-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon. January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 medium-strength full moon, 18-22 medium strength super new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.37 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open one foot and flowing a combined total of 1030 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50’ and 39’ respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually over the next six weeks to 38.50’. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
