The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first six days of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strengthening lunar influence and the beginning of the waxing of the full moon, which occurs November 8. An early fall, late summer weather pattern will prevail today through Saturday but late fall weather will arrive late Saturday.

All fishing factors considered; today good fishing will occur during the sunset and sunrise periods due to the first quarter moon occurring yesterday. The moon is heading toward the solar energy path but is still ten days away—getting stronger daily. Friday a low pressure cold-front system from the north will produce wind speeds of fifteen mph which will continue through Monday. Temperatures however won’t drop until Sunday night. Wind speeds will be ideal from the northeast today and Thursday.

