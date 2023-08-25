Main Photo

Hot times at one of the coolest tracks are expected.

DAYTONA BEACH – This weekend the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship heads to what many call motorsports’ version of Augusta National Golf Course: VIRginia International Raceway. Since its Y2K rebirth, VIR’s meticulously groomed 1,300 acres have set the gold standard for fan-friendly aesthetics while its numerous road course configurations have challenged amateur and professional race drivers alike.

From Friday through Sunday, some of the world’s top sports car drivers will tackle VIR’s 17-turn, 3.27-mile “Full Course” layout in the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, the second and final time the WeatherTech Championship’s GT Daytona (GTD) and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) competitors take center stage this season.

