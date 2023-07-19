The main objective of this Highlands Guns & Self-Defense column is to educate gun owners about gun law and self-defense law. When considering gun ownership it is imperative to know that ignorance of the state and federal laws is not an excuse for unintentionally breaking those laws. It is the purpose of this weekly column to inform and educate gun owners of their personal responsibility as defined under the law.

Secondly, I strongly suggest before you handle a gun, to learn and implement Colonel Jeff Cooper’s Four Rules for Safe Firearms Handling; One, treat all guns as if they are always loaded with a round in the chamber, even when the gun is empty. Two, never point the muzzle at anything you ‘don’t’ want to destroy. Three, keep your finger off the trigger until your gun sights are on the intended target. Four, always be sure of your target and what is beyond it. In addition, I would like to add a fifth point, “All bullets when fired, have a very expensive lawyer attached to them, so hit what you aim at.”

