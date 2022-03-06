The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers the days leading up to a strong first quarter moon phase and a warm spring weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; a strengthening lunar effect on solar energy will cause fish to form larger daily feeding migrations during lunar periods. Anglers therefore will enjoy a majority of the lake’s food-chain feeding during the same periods.
The lunar high point occurs Friday, which means the moon will be directly within the solar energy path. The moon’s effect on fish each month is strongest when this occurs. And results in a higher level of energy occurring in fish as they adjust in accordance with weather-changes.
It is a proven fact that the majority of the fish populations feed at greater rates when the fish’s environment ‘begins’ to change at a greater rate than the normal state or season. And so it is equally true that fish ‘will feed at lesser rates or not feed at all’ when the fish’s environment stops changing at above-average rates and a period of no change occurs. Note that I said, “A majority of fish populations”, because not all fish are equal in feeding success rates, nor are their bodies all at the same state of health, nor are all fish in all lakes experiencing the same food-chain activity and health.
Therefore it is very possible that there are a number of fish which feed out of the feeding sequence of the majority of feeders in the lake. It is also true that the Florida bass either have an intelligence gene or they don’t. And if a fishing hot spot has been fished enough to catch all the non-intelligent genetic bass, there is no way that the intelligent genetic bass can be caught without using live wild shiners---domestic shines won’t work near as well.
Now, it is a fact that water temperatures play a role in the weight-gain of the Florida bass. And we all know that weight-gain is caused by….greater feeding intensity and duration. If all the fish are experiencing their fastest metabolism speeds of the year, they’ll natural gain the most weight at that time and or season due to warm temperatures. And conversely if the water temperatures are the lowest of the year, the slowest metabolism speeds will cause the lowest feeding intensity and duration, and thus the least weight-gain of the year. This only occurs in ‘cold blooded creatures’.
Now, does this mean an anglers can’t catch fish during slow metabolism periods? No. But it is true that there will be far less feeders than during the opposite weather conditions. And it is true ‘for the majority of food-chain’ that a feeding cycle-pattern will be longer or shorter in duration, due to and in accordance with, a metabolism-produced digestion speed. Thus during the winter a three-day feeding pattern will occur and during the early summer late spring a one-to-two day feeding pattern will occur.
But will it occur for all the fish equally? No. Just as people are all difference, so too are fish. Not all fish experience the same ‘feeding success rate’ within the same lake and definitely not in different lakes. Weather Factors, Angler Pressure, Alligator Presence and Angler Proficiency, combined with each individual fish’s ability to feed, are all factors in angler catch rates. So if you’re not catching fish in an area you did yesterday, it’s not due to the bait moving out of the area---expect if the shiner fishermen netted all the bait fish in the area the evening before—but because of natural factors in the ‘fishing world’ already stated. And if you catch a bass which has a bait fish in its throat, you do in fact know that it inhaled it not too long before you boated the bass.
There is such a scenario with Florida largemouth bass where they cannot feed anymore because they are full, injured by hooksets or angler mishandling, or are too intelligent to be tricked by artificial baits and domestic shiners. And there are times when a few fish feed totally out of sequence with the majority. An aging giant bass will feed out of sequence due to deteriorating abilities and becomes no smatter than the village idiot—the young bass that strikes again right after you release it.
Bass stop eating-biting baits, ‘primarily’ because they are ….full of food. And they eat because…they are not full of food…primarily. And there are secondary reason which comes into play.
Best Fishing Days: The greatest environmental changes will occur this week from today’s afternoon hours through Tuesday’s sunset period. Atmospheric pressure will drop 0.10 – 0.12 In Hg each day without the usual afternoon-to-evening rebound in pressure. So 0.40 In Hg of pressure decline will occur starting this afternoon and end Tuesday just before the sunset period. This pressure change will cause fish to feed and suspend-digest at a deeper depth each of the next two days. And a change in wind direction and speed will influence the direction that they adjust downward. And in some lakes, the rainfall could also influence where fish migrate to as they move downward.
Therefore the majority of the fish populations will feed at above average rates as they expend energy adjusting to the solunar-driven weather factor changes. Which an indoor aquarium cannot produce no replicate. Atmospheric pressure is the only factor that can influence an aquarium adjusted fish—any significant change up or down will cause the same effect, which is a state of stress in which no feeding will occur since the fish cannot adjust its depth enough to regain the comfort level required to operate naturally. And the reason an aquarium bass eats the newly provided minnows and not the minnow already in the tank is because of the fear factor the newly introduced minnows display. The faster action attracts the wild nature of the bass to dominate their in their territory.
Which shiner produces more bass catches….a wild shiner or a domestic shiner? The answer: a wild shiner is more aggressive while the domestic shiner is never aggressive. An opportunistic feeding animal always is attracted and reacts to natural wild action over something which is unnatural and motionless.
This afternoon through Tuesday evening will be the best fishing days of the next three. And since the metabolism speeds regulate feeding energy capability, the Florida freshwater fish species will feed at a slightly higher rate during the warmest water period of the day. If you don’t find them in the shallows, go toward the deeper water nearby and follow the direction the wind is blowing because the food-chain will be wind-driven. Note however that hungry fish will be facing into the wind as they move with the wind.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:48 p.m. and the sunset at 6:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 3-6:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number due to moon moving into the solar energy path this week—Friday the lunar high point occurs and a rating of six occurs during the sunset period. The day before, the first quarter moon will have occurred while at the orbit apogee point, but the solar-lunar interaction factor will be the main driver causing the higher feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:13 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:45 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 6:30 -10 a.m. Daily this period starts later by thirty minutes and will have an improved feed rating of a half number. The moonrise will begin to work with the solar noon period (occurs at 12:35 p.m. this week) starting Tuesday. A feed rating of four will occur from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: March15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Want to learn how to catch bass in the great state of Florida? Or desire to learn the methods and strategies required to catch monster trophy bass? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote, “on your boat”. Eliminate the overhead, keep cost down by having me guide you on your boat. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen or serious--professional anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing services and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com