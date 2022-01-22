AVON PARK – The Hardee Wildcats held off a late surge by the Avon Park Red Devils to advance to the Championship game in the Heartland Conference Tournament with a 3-1 victory.
Hardee came into the Semi-Final game as the number 2 seed and Avon Park as the number three seed.
“I am not displeased with the guys,” said Avon Park Coach Joshua Virkler. “We had a nightmare beginning when we gave up a goal early and had to earn our confidence back throughout the match.”
After taking the 1-0 lead, Hardee controlled possession the majority of the first half, controlling the ball mostly on their side of the field and occasionally forcing the ball down field to take a shot if it was open.
All three shots taking by Hardee for the rest of the first half were blocked by Avon Park goalkeeper Wesley Hair.
The Red Devils attempted a shot by Anthony Alomar from 30 yards out that went wide right with less than a minute as Hardee held on to a 1-0 halftime lead.
Seven minutes into the second half, the Wildcats doubled up their lead when Rigo Lopez took a cross pass from the left side ten yards in front of the goal and kicked the ball into the left side of the net to give Hardee a 2-0 lead.
With 24 minutes left in the game, Hardee made the score 3-0 when Chris Calvillo headed a corner kick into the net.
“We gave up one goal that I was unhappy with,” added Virkler “a header off a corner kick, it’s just a matter of marking and we should have done a better job with that.”
With less then seventeen minutes left in the game, the Avon Park offense became more assertive as David Najera-Guzman, Bryan Sanchez-Guzman and Frederick Grabner each taking multiple shots at goal with Sanchez-Guzman scoring on a 25 yard shot over the Hardee goalkeeper’s head to make the score 3-1 with eight minutes.
Avon Park continued to put pressure on the Wildcats, though they were unable to convert opportunities into goals as Hardee held on to the 3-1 win.
“I thought we owned the last twenty-five minutes of the game, we went forward with a lot of energy, we started to breakup the fluidity of their attack, we got a goal and threatened to get a couple more.”
“May have waited a bit too late, Hardee is a great team of holding possession of the ball and we spent a bunch of energy in the first half chasing the ball. When we finally got a little more assertive, we only had so much left in the tank.”
Though Avon Park is out of the tournament, they will prepare for districts next week. Hardee advances to the championship game at Lake Placid to play the number one seed Green Dragons.